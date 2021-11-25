Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Airtel conducts 5G trial in 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia

Airtel conducts 5G trial in 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia

Telecom

Airtel conducts 5G trial in 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia

Press Trust of India
Published on

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has conducted India’s first 5G trial in the 700 MHz spectrum band in partnership with Nokia. The demonstration, which was conducted on the outskirts of Kolkata, also marked the first 5G trial in the eastern India, the company said in a statement.



Airtel has been allotted test spectrum in multiple bands by Department of Telecommunications for the validation of 5G technology and use cases. “Airtel conducts India’s first 5G trial in the 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia,” the telco said.

Also read: CoreStack Closes $30 Million Series B Financing Round Led by Avatar Growth Capital

Airtel used equipment from Nokia’s 5G portfolio, which included Nokia AirScale radios and standalone (SA) core.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Zolve raises $40 mn from DST Global, Tiger Global, others

Funding News

Zolve raises $40 mn from DST Global, Tiger Global, others
Insurtech startup Acko  turns unicorn after $255  million fundraising round

Funding News

Insurtech startup Acko  turns unicorn after $255  million fundraising round
MakeMyTrip ties up with Amazon Pay to offer travel services

Business

MakeMyTrip ties up with Amazon Pay to offer travel services
To Top
Loading...