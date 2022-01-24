Telecom dept will not interfere in mobile manufacturing: Vaishnaw

Communications and IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Monday said the telecom department will not interfere in matters related to mobile phone manufacturing. His comments came amid the industry’s apprehensions that there could be heavy regulations if the Department of Telecom decides to control the mobile manufacturing activities.









“Telecom department is not going to enter mobile manufacturing at all. That regime is not going to change,” Vaishnaw said after the release of a vision document on electronics manufacturing. At present, the Ministry of Electronics and IT is the nodal organisation to manage matters related to mobile manufacturing.

Vaishnaw also said that the government is also working on fine-tuning the labour laws to support hiring a large number of the workforce by big companies and allowing residential facilities within the company’s campus. He said that housing within the campus is not allowed but asked mobile phone makers to give a location where the government can work and find out the laws that need to be fine-tuned to meet the industry requirements.