Charles Leclerc Signs Long-Term Ferrari Contract Ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari has secured the future of one of Formula 1’s biggest stars, with Charles Leclerc signing a new long-term contract extension ahead of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

The announcement strengthens Ferrari’s commitment to the Monegasque driver as the iconic Italian team continues its pursuit of a long-awaited Formula 1 world championship.

Ferrari and Leclerc Extend Partnership

Charles Leclerc, who joined Ferrari in 2019 after progressing through the team’s driver academy, has become one of the most recognizable faces of the Scuderia. The 28-year-old’s latest agreement will keep him with Ferrari for multiple upcoming seasons, although the exact duration of the deal has not been disclosed.

The contract renewal arrives at a significant moment, with Leclerc preparing to race in front of his home fans at the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious events on the Formula 1 calendar.

Speaking after the announcement, Leclerc expressed his excitement about continuing his journey with Ferrari, describing the team as much more than just an employer.

A Lifelong Ferrari Dream

Charles Leclerc has often spoken about his childhood dream of racing for Ferrari. Since joining the team, he has established himself as one of Formula 1’s elite drivers, collecting eight Grand Prix victories and numerous podium finishes.

His relationship with Ferrari dates back to 2016, when he entered the Ferrari Driver Academy. After winning the Formula 2 championship in 2017, he made his Formula 1 debut with Sauber before earning promotion to Ferrari the following season.

Today, Leclerc ranks among Ferrari’s most successful modern-era drivers and remains a key figure in the team’s long-term plans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Leclerc (@charles_leclerc)

Strong Monaco Record Boosts Momentum

The timing of the announcement adds extra significance as Leclerc heads into his home race weekend. Monaco has often showcased his speed, with multiple front-row starts and several pole positions over the years.

Although victory on the streets of Monte Carlo has often proven elusive, Leclerc remains one of the strongest performers at the circuit and enters the weekend as a contender for another standout result.

Currently sitting third in the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship standings, Leclerc continues to play a central role in Ferrari’s campaign under the sport’s new regulations.

Ferrari Targets Championship Success

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur praised Leclerc’s development both as a driver and as a leader within the organization.

According to Fred Vasseur, the contract extension was a natural decision given Leclerc’s dedication, talent, and deep connection to the Ferrari brand.

The team is still chasing its first Drivers’ Championship since 2007 and its first Constructors’ Championship since 2008. Ferrari hopes Leclerc can eventually help bring those titles back to Maranello.

With Lewis Hamilton also committed to the team, Ferrari now boasts one of Formula 1’s strongest driver lineups as it seeks to challenge for future championships.