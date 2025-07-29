NYPD Officer Killed in Midtown Shooting Was an Immigrant Dreaming of a Better Future

New York City is mourning the loss of a brave police officer who gave his life while protecting others during a horrific shooting at Midtown Manhattan’s 345 Park Avenue on Monday night. Officer Didarul Islam, a 36-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh, was gunned down while working an off-duty security shift in the office building lobby.

Despite being off-duty, Islam wore his NYPD uniform proudly — and when the unthinkable happened, he didn’t hesitate.

Around 6:30 p.m., 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura entered the building armed and opened fire, killing four people and injuring another before turning the weapon on himself. Officer Islam was among those fatally shot, his life cut short in a sudden burst of violence.







Didarul Islam leaves behind two young sons and a pregnant wife expecting their third child. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief, tributes, and outrage across the city and beyond. “He put himself in harm’s way, he made the ultimate sacrifice,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch, calling Islam a hero. “He died as he lived — a protector of this city.”

Mayor Eric Adams, visibly emotional at the press conference, revealed that Islam had served in the 47th precinct in the Bronx for more than three years. “He was his father’s only son,” Eric Adams said. “He believed in faith, family, and service. He’s the best of New York.”

According to Eric Adams, the mayor met with Didarul Islam’s family and assured them their loved one would be remembered as a hero. “He embodied what this city is about — courage, sacrifice, and hope,” Adams said.

Social media tributes poured in overnight. The NYPD’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted: “Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short. We will forever honor his legacy.”

Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.#FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/vkBZetsz2N — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2025

Governor Kathy Hochul, the Los Angeles Police Department, and departments across the country also offered condolences, saluting Didarul Islam’s bravery.

The identity of the shooter, Shane Devon Tamura, has raised many questions as authorities continue their investigation. The motive of the Midtown Manhattan shooting remains unclear, but the NYPD has confirmed that one person survived the shooting and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Officer Didarul Islam’s story is not just one of tragic loss, but of heroic sacrifice. A father, husband, immigrant, and New Yorker — he stood for something greater, even in his final moments.