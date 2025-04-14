India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India’s growing defence technology sector took centre stage on April 13 at the Mini Defexpo held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The event, jointly facilitated by India’s Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of Defence, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), featured 22 Indian defence firms showcasing their latest innovations and capabilities. Among the standout participants was ideaForge, a leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology. Vishal, Lead for Business Development at ideaForge, highlighted the company’s two flagship products, Switch and Netra, which have been widely adopted by armed forces and civilian agencies alike. With over 650,000 missions completed and around 50 patents, IdeaForge is now ranked third globally for dual-use UAVs. ideaForge emphasized the potential for these technologies to drive transformation in countries like Tanzania, referencing applications ranging from military operations to civil infrastructure, including property mapping, digital twin modelling, and utility inspections.

Also present was Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which showcased a wide array of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) – known as Prachand – and Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft. These platforms are not only central to Indian defence but also have significant potential for use in maritime security and reconnaissance by nations like Tanzania. Reports came out of enthusiastic interest from Tanzanian defence forces, particularly in maritime-role aircraft such as the Dornier and the Mark 3 MR Navy helicopter, which are also used by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Zen Technologies Limited, another key Indian participant, focused on advanced military training solutions. They highlighted Zen Technologies’ expertise in simulation-based training, which includes both virtual and live simulators, rugged live-fire ranges, and anti-drone systems. The anti-drone technology, which integrates radar, RF detection, thermal optics, and hard kill capabilities, has already been successfully deployed by Indian armed forces and global clients.

The Mini Defexpo was inaugurated by India’s Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, and Tanzania’s Defence Minister, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax. Minister Sanjay Seth described the event as a “historic moment in defence cooperation between India and Tanzania,” emphasizing that the expo reflects India’s self-reliance and rising prominence in global defence manufacturing.

With growing interest from African nations in Indian defence technologies, the Mini Defexpo in Tanzania marked a significant step in expanding India’s strategic and industrial footprint across the continent, and companies like ideaForge, and Zen Technologies can take Indian tech to the world.