Union Minister for MSME Inaugurates SJK Innovations Patented Machines at Manohar International Airport – MOPA, Goa

Hon’ble Union Minister of MSME, Shri Narayan Rane, inaugurated virtually the only Made in India patented Intelligent Tray Retrieval System (iTRS), Manufactured and installed by SJK Innovations Pvt. Ltd., an MSME company at Manohar International airport, MOPA-Goa on Wednesday.









The iTRS machine is one of its kind that gives passengers a seamless global standard travel experience and reduces waiting time during the hand baggage screening at the airport. Mr. GBS Raju (Chairman – Airports, GMR Group), Mr. IP Rao (Dy Managing Director, GMR Group) & Mr. Suraj Shantakumar (Managing Director, SJK Innovations Pvt. Ltd.), were also present during the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Narayan Rane, said that, “We have been demanding for the last several years that a major airport with world-class infrastructure and transport facilities be built for Goa. On 11th December 2022 Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has inaugurated this airport at MOPA, Goa named after our late colleague Shri Manohar Parrikar ji. Another heartening point is that the ITRS system installed at MOPA today is ‘Made in India’ by an MSME company and is also “Patented in India”. It is a matter of double pride and happiness for us.” Mr. GBS Raju appreciated SJK’s speedy execution and deployment of their machines in record time despite the supply chain issues prevailing globally, and highlighted that such solutions will help establish India’s presence in the Global market. Mr. Raju conveyed that SJK’s iTRS machines are also operating successfully at the GMR operated IGI Airport at New Delhi.

Mr. IP Rao shared that SJK’s entry into the market has given competition to the existing Global Players and the entrepreneurial vision of companies such as SJK are encouraged by GMR group as they aim to drive forward the Government of India’s initiative towards make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharath.

Mr. Suraj Shantakumar said Inspired and Encouraged by the Government of India’s Vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat, we at SJK Innovations commenced our Journey to indigenously develop unique products and solutions of Global Standards to add value to India’s modern Airport Eco-System. The GMR group’s vision to create entrepreneurial organizations that make a difference in society is a guiding light on the standards of excellence and continuous improvements.