Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Videocon case: Sebi slaps Rs 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, two entities

Videocon case: Sebi slaps Rs 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, 2 entities

Business

Videocon case: Sebi slaps Rs 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, two entities

Press Trust of India
Published on

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed fines totalling Rs 75 lakh on industrialist Venugopal Dhoot and two other entities for insider trading activities in the shares of Videocon Industries.




Besides Dhoot, who was the managing director of the company, the watchdog has slapped penalties on the company’s two promoters — Videocon Realty and Infrastructures Ltd and Electroparts (India) Pvt Ltd. Electroparts was earlier known as Shree Dhoot Trading and Agencies.

The violations of insider trading norms happened in 2017.

“Noticees being insiders had executed off market transactions while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI),” Sebi said.

Investigation in the scrip of Videocon was carried out between April-September 2017.

The information with respect to classification of Videocon’s loan account as NPA by Dena Bank was likely to materially affect the price of Videocon Industries and it was considered as UPSI.

Also Read: Amazon brings global computer science education initiative to India

The period of UPSI was March 1, 2017 to May 9, 2017.

The two promoter entities had either pledged their shares or transferred their shares of Videocon Industries to other entities during UPSI period. The authorised representative, Venugopal Dhoot was an insider and traded on behalf of the two promoter companies who were also insiders during the UPSI period.

For violation of market norms, they are facing a fine of Rs 25 lakh each.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Videocon case: Sebi slaps Rs 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, 2 entities

Videocon case: Sebi slaps Rs 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, two entities
By September 28, 2021
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday allowed Kishore Biyani-led Future Group firms to hold meetings of its shareholders and creditors to seek approval for the sale of assets to Reliance Retail Ltd.

Future gets NCLT nod to hold shareholders meet for deal with Reliance: Report
By September 28, 2021
Adani Group buys 10 pc stake in CSC SPV's Grameen eStore

Adani Group buys 10 pc stake in CSC SPV’s Grameen eStore
By September 28, 2021
How water purifier brand Kent looks to transform India's IoT space

Business

How water purifier brand Kent looks to transform India’s IoT space
COVID-19 pandemic accelerated technology adoption by a decade: Kausambi Manjita

Startups

COVID-19 pandemic accelerated technology adoption by a decade: Kausambi Manjita
Yogi Adityanath bans meat, liquor trade in Mathura

News

Yogi Adityanath bans meat, liquor trade in Mathura
To Top
Loading...