We Founder Circle, a start-up investment platform, has successfully participated in three agritech startup investment deals with a total worth of USD 2.5 million. While We Founder Circle has been the facilitator of the rounds, it has also invested a combined of USD 282K.









The Agro tech portfolio startup includes Anveshan, the organic food startup with traciblity tech; Humus, India’s biggest fresh farm to kitchen retail brand; Hesa, rural distribution using physical model and last mile connect to villages to buy and sell. With the gradual penetration of digitization in tier 2 and tier 3, a lot of entrepreneurs have been exploring the rural space to re-engineer the existing models and make them finer to uplift the regions.

Neeraj Tyagi, Co-Founder and CEO, We Founder Circle, said the agritech industry holds immense potential without a doubt. “With the growing adoption of internet, digitization and the fact that agricultural economy in rural India cuts a thicker slice of the overall countries growth, one can easily say that if a model gains acceptance in this sector, then there is no stopping for it,” he said. “The market reports too suggest that the industry can grow to USD 24.1 billion in five years. In a short span we have already invested in three agritech startup, and are looking forward to making four more investments in this calendar year in the vertical.”

Following a fast paced growth trajectory, We Founder Circle invested in over 17 startups in a short period of two quarters since inception in August 2020. Growing rapidly as an investment platform with the backing of a huge community of angels, the brand aims at making 40 startup investment deals by the end of fiscal 2021-22.

We Founder Circle is a global community of successful founders and strategic angels that have come together to push the startup industry and steer it toward aggressive growth. It invests USD 100K-200K amount in early-stage startups that are fueled with ambition, sustainability and strategic approach.