India is gradually recovering from the devastating impact of second wave of covid-19. Country’s hiring rate which declined to 10% in April, has improved to 35 per cent in May 2021, according to LinkedIn data. The modest revival happened after authorities gradually removed localised curfews and economic activity picked pace. The data also points out that the pandemic has left professionals in India increasingly vulnerable to the economic uncertainty.









The survey also found working women and young professionals still remain vulnerable to economic turbulence. ‘Working women are 4x less confident than working men, while the average time taken for new graduates to find jobs has increased from 2 to 3 months,’ according to LinkedIn.

Some of the dominant industries on LinkedIn that are actively hiring are — Finance, Corporate Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Hardware & Networking. On the other hand, the industries that witnessed a decline in hiring include — Consumer Goods, Media & Communications, Automotive, Marketing & Advertising and Staffing & Recruiting.

Further, more than 9 in 10 companies in India are merging roles, and looking to fill open roles internally. Top 3 functions with the highest internal mobility rate in India, in 2020, included Product Management, Consulting, and Program & Project Management.

In 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, the demand for Specialised Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Data Science roles took centre stage. Nearly a year later, this demand for IT talent continues to surge as Application Developers, Software Engineers, and SAP Specialists emerge as the top 3 in-demand jobs today as per LinkedIn’s May 2021 data.

Also Read: Amazon begins new chapter as Bezos hands over CEO role

According to LinkedIn, burnout has become a reality in the post-COVID world. ‘As this dynamic hustle for upskilling, tech-proofing, and recruiting continues, India’s workforce has slowly but surely arrived at the brink of collective burnout,’ it said. This sentiment reflects strongly across the rising demand for flexibility in India as every second job seeker prioritises location, hours, and work life balance when looking for a job today, it added.

(with agency inputs)