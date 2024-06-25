Talent500 Survey Reveals AI in Recruitment Revolutionising hiring

A recent survey by Talent500 highlights the transformative role of AI in recruitment across the GCC region. The survey, conducted by the ANSR-owned talent platform, reveals that 100% of businesses are inclined to integrate AI-driven tools into their hiring processes.

Key findings include the significant use of AI in recruitment and candidate sourcing, with 87.9% of participants acknowledging its impact. However, challenges like limited candidate pools (72.7%) and competition for top talent (69.7%) drive the need for further innovation. Despite 54.5% of recruiters feeling prepared for AI adoption, lacking training (56.3%) remains a critical barrier.









AI integration has led to faster candidate screening (75%), better candidate-job matching (59%), and reduced hiring bias (40%). Notably, 69.7% of respondents trust AI for effective resume screening and skills assessment, and 75% show a high likelihood of adopting AI in recruitment.

Moreover, AI in recruitment enhances the candidate experience by improving predictability, reducing manual efforts, and increasing transparency. Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder of ANSR and CEO of Talent500 highlighted AI’s role in transforming recruiters into strategic talent scouts, improving candidate shortlisting accuracy by 80% and reducing sourcing costs by 30%-35%.

Talent500, part of ANSR, is a global marketplace for tech talent. It helps businesses like Airbnb, Nike, and Uber build and manage high-performing teams by leveraging advanced technology and data insights. Talent500 streamlines recruitment and empowers organizations to make strategic hiring decisions.