Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

WTO needs to move from just an organisation to robust institution: CUTS Intl

WTO needs to move from just an organisation to robust institution: CUTS Intl

Business

WTO needs to move from just an organisation to robust institution: CUTS Intl

Press Trust of India
Published on

Member countries of Geneva-based WTO need to work together to transform the global trade body into a robust institution from just an organisation, think tank CUTS International said on Monday.



The institutional inertia at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has only just been broken, said Pradeep Mehta, Secretary General, CUTS International. “Full restoration of the dispute settlement mechanism and consensus on what shape the WTO reform should take remains challenging. The WTO needs to move from just an organisation to a robust institution,” he said.

Also read: MSME can generate more profits from e-commerce: MSME MoS Verma

Mehta was speaking at a webinar to discuss the future of the WTO. Discussions focused on whether the 12th ministerial conference, concluded in Geneva on June 17, could provide momentum to revive the institution’s negotiating, monitoring and dispute settlement functions.

The Ministerial Conference is the highest decision-making body of the WTO. The 164-member World Trade Organisation (WTO) is a multilateral body which formulates rules for global exports and imports and adjudicates disputes between two or more than two countries on trade-related issues.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 more firms selected under PLI scheme for white goods

15 more firms selected under PLI scheme for white goods
By June 28, 2022
China moots yuan pooling scheme to counter US dollar dominance

China moots yuan pooling scheme to counter US dollar dominanc
By June 28, 2022
Future Retail: NCLT reserves order on Amazon petition against BoI's insolvency proceedings plea

Future Retail: NCLT reserves order on Amazon petition against BoI’s insolvency proceedings plea
By June 28, 2022
Startup launches 10-min liquor delivery service in Kolkata

Startups

Startup launches 10-min liquor delivery service in Kolkata
Singapore Airlines sees rebound in travel demand; bookings picking up

Travel

Singapore Airlines sees rebound in travel demand; bookings picking up
Abu Dhabi's Hub71 looks to house more Indian startups

Startups

Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 looks to house more Indian startups
To Top
Loading...