Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Chris Brown Sued by Songwriter Alleging Unpaid Royalties on Hit Songs Sensational and Monalisa Steve Chokpelle

Chris Brown Sued by Songwriter Alleging Unpaid Royalties on Hit Songs Sensational and Monalisa Steve Chokpelle

Copyright

Chris Brown Sued by Songwriter Alleging Unpaid Royalties on Hit Songs Sensational and Monalisa Steve Chokpelle

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

R&B star Chris Brown is facing a new legal challenge after a songwriter filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was denied proper credit and compensation for two successful tracks, Sensational and Monalisa. The complaint, filed on February 4, 2026, claims the songs generated millions in revenue while the alleged lyricist received no royalties.

The plaintiff, Steve Chokpelle—professionally known as Muse—asserts that he wrote the lyrics for both tracks but was excluded from copyright ownership and revenue streams. The lawsuit names Chris Brown, fellow artist Sean Kingston, Sony Music Entertainment, and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) as defendants.

Dispute centers on two chart-performing songs

According to the complaint, Steve Chokpelle wrote the lyrics for Monalisa during a 2020 studio session at Chris Brown’s home in Los Angeles. The song later became a commercial success, especially after a 2022 release involving Nigerian artists Lojay and Sarz, peaking at No. 8 on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. Despite its success, Steve Chokpelle claims he was never credited or compensated.

The lawsuit also focuses on Sensational, a track featured on Chris Brown’s 2023 album 11:11. The song topped Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100. Steve Chokpelle alleges that although he co-wrote the lyrics alongside producer Onyekachi “Krazytunez” Emenalo and is listed as a composer, he was deliberately omitted from copyright registration documents and received no share of the song’s revenue.

Claims of unjust enrichment and fraud

In the filing, Steve Chokpelle argues that the defendants were “unjustly enriched” by exploiting the songs without acknowledging his authorship or paying royalties. He claims the tracks delivered “millions in revenues, acclaim, accolades, and goodwill,” while he was left uncompensated.

The lawsuit seeks a court declaration recognizing Chokpelle as an author and co-copyright owner of both songs. It also demands at least $1 million in damages, along with a full accounting of all revenues earned from the tracks since their release.

Industry spotlight on songwriting credits

Royalty and credit disputes are not uncommon in the music industry, particularly as global hits generate revenue across streaming platforms, radio, and licensing deals. Songwriting credits determine long-term earnings, making omissions costly for contributors who rely on residual income.

Legal experts note that even when a writer is informally acknowledged during production, failure to properly register copyright ownership can lead to disputes like this one years later—especially when songs become commercial successes.

Responses pending as case unfolds

Representatives for Chris Brown, Sony Music Entertainment, and Universal Music Publishing Group have not publicly commented on the lawsuit. Sean Kingston, who is also named in the complaint, could not be reached for comment. The allegations remain unproven, and the case will proceed through federal court.

As the dispute unfolds, it adds another chapter to the ongoing conversation about transparency, credit, and compensation in the modern music business—particularly when hit records cross genres and global markets.

  • Chris Brown Sued by Songwriter Alleging Unpaid Royalties on Hit Songs Sensational and Monalisa Steve Chokpelle
  • Chris Brown Sued by Songwriter Alleging Unpaid Royalties on Hit Songs Sensational and Monalisa Steve Chokpelle

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Copyright

Trump Removes Racist Video Depicting Obamas After Political Firestorm Obama Ape Barack Michelle

Trump Removes Racist Video Depicting Obamas After Political Firestorm
By February 7, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash
By February 6, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Ending Who Killed Sam Scales? Mickey Haller Michael Connelly

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Ending: Who Killed Sam Scales?
By February 6, 2026
Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’
By February 5, 2026
50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash
By February 6, 2026
Canada’s EV Mandate Isn’t Gone—It’s Been Rebranded Mark Carney EV Policy Canada

Canada’s EV Mandate Isn’t Gone—It’s Been Rebranded
By February 6, 2026
Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors

Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors
By February 6, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors

Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors
By February 6, 2026
Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV Raises $1.44 Million in Pre-Series A Round AWE Funds and Unicorn India Ventures

Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV Raises $1.44 Million in Pre-Series A Round
By February 5, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Meta Blocks ICE List Links Across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads Censorship Safety Instagram Facebook Threads DHS Doxxing

Meta Blocks ICE List Links Across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads
By January 28, 2026
TikTok Star Khaby Lame Signs Massive $975 Million Deal for His Global Brand Rich Sparkle Holdings AI

TikTok Star Khaby Lame Signs Massive $975 Million Deal for His Global Brand
By January 27, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Doomsday Clock 2026 Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight

Doomsday Clock 2026: Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight
By January 28, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
To Top
Loading...