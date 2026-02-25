Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Miley Cyrus Moves to Dismiss ‘Flowers’ Copyright Lawsuit: “No One Owns These Words”

Miley Cyrus Moves to Dismiss ‘Flowers’ Copyright Lawsuit “No One Owns These Words” Bruno Mars When I was your man Tempo Music Lawsuit

Copyright

Miley Cyrus Moves to Dismiss ‘Flowers’ Copyright Lawsuit: “No One Owns These Words”

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus is asking a federal judge to throw out a high-profile copyright lawsuit alleging that her global hit “Flowers” copied elements of Bruno Mars’ 2012 ballad “When I Was Your Man.” In a newly filed motion for summary judgment, Miley Cyrus’ legal team argues that the two songs are fundamentally different in tone, message, and composition — and that no artist can claim ownership over common breakup-song phrases.

The Copyright Infringement Claim Explained

The lawsuit was filed by Tempo Music Investments, a company that owns a share of the publishing rights to “When I Was Your Man” through co-writer Philip Lawrence. Notably, Bruno Mars himself is not directly involved in the case.

Tempo Music alleges that “Flowers” copied multiple elements of the earlier track, including melodic patterns, harmonic structure, bass lines, and lyrical themes. The case, first filed in 2024, has drawn intense public attention due to the massive commercial success of “Flowers,” which topped charts worldwide and became one of the most-streamed songs of 2023.

However, Miley Cyrus’s attorneys argue that the similarities cited in the lawsuit are either coincidental or involve unprotectable, generic elements common in pop music.

“Commonplace Tropes” in Breakup Songs

At the center of the dispute are lyrics that fans have long linked between the two songs. Mars famously sings, “I should’ve bought you flowers,” while Cyrus counters with “I can buy myself flowers.”

According to Miley Cyrus’ legal team, this call-and-response dynamic does not amount to copyright infringement.

“No one owns these words,” her attorneys state in the filing, describing them as “commonplace tropes in breakup songs.” They argue that references to flowers, regret, independence, and lost love are recurring themes across decades of popular music.

The motion also points out that other artists — including Justin Bieber in his 2011 song “That Should Be Me” — have used similar imagery in breakup narratives without triggering infringement claims.

Key Differences Between the Songs

Miley Cyrus’ lawyers emphasize the stark contrast in perspective and style between the two tracks.

“When I Was Your Man” is described as a slow, piano-driven ballad told from the perspective of a man filled with regret over a failed relationship. In contrast, “Flowers” is an upbeat pop anthem celebrating independence and self-reliance from a woman’s perspective.

Musically, the defense argues there is no substantial melodic overlap and that any shared structural elements are too generic to qualify for copyright protection.

The Fair Use Defense

In addition to denying substantial similarity, Cyrus’ team raises a second major argument: fair use.

Under U.S. copyright law, fair use permits limited use of protected material when it comments on, critiques, or transforms the original work. While Cyrus maintains that “Flowers” is entirely original, her attorneys argue that even if listeners perceive it as an “answer song,” that interpretation would strengthen a fair use defense.

The filing notes that many fans have viewed “Flowers” as a response to Mars’ earlier hit. Rather than harming the original track’s market value, Cyrus’ lawyers claim that streams of “When I Was Your Man” actually increased following the release of “Flowers.”

Miley Cyrus is asking the court to grant summary judgment — effectively dismissing the case without proceeding to a jury trial. If denied, the lawsuit could move forward into a more detailed examination of musical composition and copyright law.

The outcome could have broader implications for the music industry, particularly around how courts define originality, lyrical ownership, and the boundaries of artistic inspiration.

  • Miley Cyrus Moves to Dismiss ‘Flowers’ Copyright Lawsuit “No One Owns These Words” Bruno Mars When I was your man Tempo Music Lawsuit
  • Miley Cyrus Moves to Dismiss ‘Flowers’ Copyright Lawsuit “No One Owns These Words” Bruno Mars When I was your man Tempo Music Lawsuit

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Copyright

Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway

Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway
By February 26, 2026
Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide Plant City Joann Jett'

Florida Strawberry Festival 2026: Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide
By February 26, 2026
Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme Your Friends and Neighbours Apple TV DJ Kato

Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme
By February 26, 2026
Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care GLP-1 Obesity

Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care
By February 26, 2026
Agentic Commerce Is Here Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money Netcore Report

Agentic Commerce Is Here: Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money
By February 26, 2026
Bill Gates Breaks Silence Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’ Gates Foundation Twon Hall Russian Women

Bill Gates Breaks Silence: Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’
By February 26, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Resident Evil Requiem Review A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City Leon Kennedy Horror Game

Resident Evil Requiem Review: A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City
By February 26, 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades Ultra Buds 4

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades
By February 26, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
To Top
Loading...