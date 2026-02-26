Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Zara Larsson Blocks Chris Brown on Spotify — And Fans Are Applauding

Zara Larsson Blocks Chris Brown on Spotify — And Fans Are Applauding Spotify Block Feature

Pop Music

Zara Larsson Blocks Chris Brown on Spotify — And Fans Are Applauding

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Pop star Zara Larsson is making headlines after revealing she has blocked Chris Brown on Spotify — along with other artists she describes as “abusers.”

During a recent appearance on Cheap Shots, a Cosmopolitan video series, Larsson was asked to name one artist who would never appear on her playlists. Rather than dodge the question, Zara Larsson answered directly, saying that Brown’s music would not be featured and that she has actively blocked him on the streaming platform.

Her candid response quickly sparked conversation across social media, with many fans praising her for aligning her listening habits with her personal values.

A Consistent Voice on Accountability

This isn’t the first time Zara Larsson has addressed her stance on the controversial R&B singer. As far back as 2016, she publicly expressed discomfort with supporting his music, despite acknowledging his talent. At the time, she stated she couldn’t separate the art from the artist because of what she described as conflicting values.

Chris Brown has faced multiple legal issues over the years, including a 2009 felony assault case involving then-girlfriend Rihanna. Subsequent incidents and restraining orders have continued to shape public discourse around his career.

Zara Larsson’s comments have reignited broader conversations about whether fans — and fellow artists — should continue to stream musicians with histories of abuse allegations or convictions.

Spotify’s Block Feature and Artist Responsibility

Spotify allows users to block specific artists, preventing their songs from playing on personal accounts. While the feature is often used to express musical preferences, Larsson’s admission highlights its use as a form of ethical consumer choice in the streaming era.

In an industry where streaming numbers translate directly into revenue and chart positions, decisions about whom to support can carry financial implications. Larsson’s stance underscores a growing trend of artists and listeners evaluating their streaming habits through a moral lens.

Beyond this issue, Zara Larsson has built a reputation as an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and LGBTQ+ equality. She has frequently used her platform to address social justice issues, making her latest comments consistent with her public persona.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan)

Fans Applaud Her Transparency

Online reaction has been largely supportive. Many fans described her as “brave” and “authentic,” applauding her willingness to speak openly rather than sidestep a potentially controversial topic.

The discussion arrives as Larsson prepares for the U.S. leg of her Midnight Sun Tour and celebrates continued chart success. With multiple songs performing strongly on streaming platforms, she remains a visible force in pop music.

By blocking certain artists and explaining why, Zara Larsson has once again demonstrated that for her, activism doesn’t stop at interviews — it extends to everyday choices, even down to what appears on her playlist.

Whether or not others follow suit, her message is clear: personal values and professional success don’t have to exist in separate lanes.

  • Zara Larsson Blocks Chris Brown on Spotify — And Fans Are Applauding Spotify Block Feature
  • Zara Larsson Blocks Chris Brown on Spotify — And Fans Are Applauding Spotify Block Feature

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Pop Music

Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway

Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway
By February 26, 2026
Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide Plant City Joann Jett'

Florida Strawberry Festival 2026: Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide
By February 26, 2026
Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme Your Friends and Neighbours Apple TV DJ Kato

Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme
By February 26, 2026
Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care GLP-1 Obesity

Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care
By February 26, 2026
Agentic Commerce Is Here Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money Netcore Report

Agentic Commerce Is Here: Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money
By February 26, 2026
Bill Gates Breaks Silence Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’ Gates Foundation Twon Hall Russian Women

Bill Gates Breaks Silence: Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’
By February 26, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Resident Evil Requiem Review A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City Leon Kennedy Horror Game

Resident Evil Requiem Review: A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City
By February 26, 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades Ultra Buds 4

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades
By February 26, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
To Top
Loading...