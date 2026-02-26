Zara Larsson Blocks Chris Brown on Spotify — And Fans Are Applauding

Pop star Zara Larsson is making headlines after revealing she has blocked Chris Brown on Spotify — along with other artists she describes as “abusers.”

During a recent appearance on Cheap Shots, a Cosmopolitan video series, Larsson was asked to name one artist who would never appear on her playlists. Rather than dodge the question, Zara Larsson answered directly, saying that Brown’s music would not be featured and that she has actively blocked him on the streaming platform.

Her candid response quickly sparked conversation across social media, with many fans praising her for aligning her listening habits with her personal values.

A Consistent Voice on Accountability

This isn’t the first time Zara Larsson has addressed her stance on the controversial R&B singer. As far back as 2016, she publicly expressed discomfort with supporting his music, despite acknowledging his talent. At the time, she stated she couldn’t separate the art from the artist because of what she described as conflicting values.

Chris Brown has faced multiple legal issues over the years, including a 2009 felony assault case involving then-girlfriend Rihanna. Subsequent incidents and restraining orders have continued to shape public discourse around his career.

Zara Larsson’s comments have reignited broader conversations about whether fans — and fellow artists — should continue to stream musicians with histories of abuse allegations or convictions.

Spotify’s Block Feature and Artist Responsibility

Spotify allows users to block specific artists, preventing their songs from playing on personal accounts. While the feature is often used to express musical preferences, Larsson’s admission highlights its use as a form of ethical consumer choice in the streaming era.

In an industry where streaming numbers translate directly into revenue and chart positions, decisions about whom to support can carry financial implications. Larsson’s stance underscores a growing trend of artists and listeners evaluating their streaming habits through a moral lens.

Beyond this issue, Zara Larsson has built a reputation as an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and LGBTQ+ equality. She has frequently used her platform to address social justice issues, making her latest comments consistent with her public persona.

Fans Applaud Her Transparency

Online reaction has been largely supportive. Many fans described her as “brave” and “authentic,” applauding her willingness to speak openly rather than sidestep a potentially controversial topic.

The discussion arrives as Larsson prepares for the U.S. leg of her Midnight Sun Tour and celebrates continued chart success. With multiple songs performing strongly on streaming platforms, she remains a visible force in pop music.

By blocking certain artists and explaining why, Zara Larsson has once again demonstrated that for her, activism doesn’t stop at interviews — it extends to everyday choices, even down to what appears on her playlist.

Whether or not others follow suit, her message is clear: personal values and professional success don’t have to exist in separate lanes.