Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Kanye West Ordered to Pay Damages in ‘Donda’ Sample Trial Over “Hurricane” Demo

Kanye West Ordered to Pay Damages in ‘Donda’ Sample Trial Over “Hurricane” Demo DJ Khalil, Sam Barsh, Dan Seeff, Josh Mease “MSD PT2 Daz Dillinger Hurricane

Copyright

Kanye West Ordered to Pay Damages in ‘Donda’ Sample Trial Over “Hurricane” Demo

Reports indicate the combined damages could total more than $438,000, although Kanye West’s legal team argued the final payable amount should remain closer to $176,000 after adjustments involving corporate liability.
Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Rapper and fashion mogul Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has lost a copyright infringement trial tied to an early version of his Donda track “Hurricane,” marking one of the rare times the artist has taken a music sampling dispute all the way to a jury verdict.

A Los Angeles jury ruled that Ye and several affiliated companies were liable for using an uncleared sample from the instrumental track “MSD PT2” during a 2021 Donda listening event in Atlanta. The dispute centered on a pre-release demo version of “Hurricane” that featured a direct sample of the track before later versions replaced it with interpolated elements.

Jury Awards Six-Figure Damages

The lawsuit was brought by Artist Revenue Advocates LLC on behalf of producers and musicians, including Daz Dillinger collaborators DJ Khalil, Sam Barsh, Dan Seeff, and Josh Mease, who created “MSD PT2.”

Jurors determined that Kanye West must compensate the plaintiffs for profits linked to the July 2021 Donda listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Reports indicate the combined damages could total more than $438,000, although Kanye West’s legal team argued the final payable amount should remain closer to $176,000 after adjustments involving corporate liability.

The listening event attracted tens of thousands of fans and was livestreamed globally through Apple Music, becoming one of the most talked-about album rollouts in recent music history.

Why the Case Focused on the Demo Version

The legal battle initially targeted both “Hurricane” and “Moon,” alleging unauthorized use of “MSD PT2” across multiple Donda tracks. However, a judge narrowed the case earlier this year after ruling that the plaintiffs only controlled master recording rights, not composition rights.

That decision meant the lawsuit could proceed only over the early “Hurricane” demo that used a direct sample, rather than the commercially released version of the song, which relied on recreated musical elements instead.

During the trial, Ye testified that he believed his team had followed standard industry procedures to clear the sample. His attorneys argued negotiations failed because the producers allegedly rejected proposed royalty splits.

The plaintiffs countered that no final agreement or license was ever approved before the music was publicly performed.

Ye’s Long History With Sample Disputes

The verdict adds another chapter to Kanye West’s lengthy history of copyright and sampling lawsuits. Throughout his career, the Grammy-winning artist has faced multiple claims related to unauthorized samples and interpolations.

Unlike previous disputes that were often settled privately, this case proceeded through a full jury trial, bringing internal negotiations and music industry royalty practices into public view.

The case also reignited debate about how artists handle sample clearance during album rollouts, especially for unfinished material previewed at large-scale events before official release.

Meanwhile, Artist Revenue Advocates indicated it may continue pursuing additional appeals related to the dismissed portions of the case involving the final album versions of Donda tracks.

  • Kanye West Ordered to Pay Damages in ‘Donda’ Sample Trial Over “Hurricane” Demo DJ Khalil, Sam Barsh, Dan Seeff, Josh Mease “MSD PT2 Daz Dillinger Hurricane
  • Kanye West Ordered to Pay Damages in ‘Donda’ Sample Trial Over “Hurricane” Demo DJ Khalil, Sam Barsh, Dan Seeff, Josh Mease “MSD PT2 Daz Dillinger Hurricane

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Copyright

Sam Altman Claims Elon Musk Wanted OpenAI Control Passed to His Children Court Lawsuit Microsoft

Sam Altman Claims Elon Musk Wanted OpenAI Control Passed to His Children
By May 13, 2026
US Intelligence Says Iran Still Holds Majority of Missile Arsenal Despite Conflict Damage Stockpile

US Intelligence Says Iran Still Holds Majority of Missile Arsenal Despite Conflict Damage
By May 13, 2026
Russian Cargo Ship Mystery Deepens After Report Claims It Carried Nuclear Reactor Parts for North Korea

Russian Cargo Ship Mystery Deepens After Report Claims It Carried Nuclear Reactor Parts for North Korea
By May 12, 2026
Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Storyline Sparks Major Backlash From OnlyFans Creators HBO Season 3

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Storyline Sparks Major Backlash From OnlyFans Creators
By May 12, 2026
Stephen Colbert Reunites Late-Night Titans as ‘The Late Show’ Nears Emotional Finale Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver Strike Force Five

Stephen Colbert Reunites Late-Night Titans as ‘The Late Show’ Nears Emotional Finale
By May 12, 2026
‘Dutton Ranch’ Timeline Explained Where the New Series Fits in the Expanding ‘Yellowstone’ Universe Marshals Rip Beth Taylor Sheridan

‘Dutton Ranch’ Timeline Explained: Where the New Series Fits in the Expanding ‘Yellowstone’ Universe
By May 12, 2026
Cloudflare to Cut 20% of Workforce as AI Reshapes Tech Industry Layoffs Tech AI Automation

Cloudflare to Cut 20% of Workforce as AI Reshapes Tech Industry
By May 8, 2026
Samsung Hits $1 Trillion Valuation as AI Boom Sparks Record Stock Surge AI Chip Market Cap

Samsung Hits $1 Trillion Valuation as AI Boom Sparks Record Stock Surge
By May 6, 2026
GameStop Stock Slides After Shock eBay Bid and Ryan Cohen’s Tense Interview CNBC Andrew Ross Sorkin

GameStop Stock Slides After Shock eBay Bid and Ryan Cohen’s Tense Interview
By May 5, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Fake IPL Ticket and Streaming Scams Surge as Cybercriminals Target Cricket Fans, CloudSEK Warns

Fake IPL Ticket and Streaming Scams Surge as Cybercriminals Target Cricket Fans, CloudSEK Warns
By May 13, 2026
Sam Altman Claims Elon Musk Wanted OpenAI Control Passed to His Children Court Lawsuit Microsoft

Sam Altman Claims Elon Musk Wanted OpenAI Control Passed to His Children
By May 13, 2026
GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumors Explode as Rockstar’s Red Dead Online Tweet Frustrates Fans Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumors Explode as Rockstar’s Red Dead Online Tweet Frustrates Fans
By May 12, 2026
Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million loss Kevin Kevin McGurn CEO Trump Media truth Social

Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million loss
By April 22, 2026
Muzz officially launches in India — and the world's largest Muslim marriage app already has millions of users here Muzz founder and CEO Shahzad Younas

Muzz officially launches in India — and the world’s largest Muslim marriage app already has millions of users here
By April 22, 2026
Is Iran Winning the Meme War? AI Propaganda and Name Calling Catches Up with Trump Content Warfare Videos Trolling Trump Iran

Is Iran Winning the Meme War? AI Propaganda and Name Calling Catches Up with Trump
By April 15, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Tornado strikes Enid, Oklahoma homes destroyed and Vance Air Force base closed after April 2026 twister

Tornado Strikes Enid, Oklahoma: Homes Destroyed and Air Force Base closed
By April 24, 2026
Earth Day 2026 Why We Celebrate and Simple Actions That Can Change the Planet Global Action Climate Change

Earth Day 2026: Why We Celebrate and Simple Actions That Can Change the Planet
By April 22, 2026
Olivia Munn Opens Up on John Mulaney’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Munn Opens Up on John Mulaney’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle
By March 30, 2026
Australia Appoints Susan Coyle as First Female Army Chief Anthony Albanese Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

News

Australia Appoints Susan Coyle as First Female Army Chief
Cocaine in rivers is changing salmon behaviour, new study finds — and the results are alarming Australia's Griffith University benzoylecgonine Water ways Pollution Water

News

Cocaine in rivers is changing salmon behaviour, new study finds and the results are alarming
Drake's Iceman New album rollout goes big explosions, ice blocks, and a hidden release date hidden in Toronto

Album Announcement

Drake’s Iceman album rollout goes big: explosions, ice blocks, and a hidden release date hidden in Toronto
To Top
Loading...