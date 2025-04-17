A$AP Rocky Unveils “Blacked Out” Ray-Ban Collection as First-Ever Creative Director

Ray-Ban has officially entered a bold new era under the creative direction of A$AP Rocky. The iconic eyewear brand has tapped the Harlem-born rapper and fashion trendsetter as its first-ever creative director—a groundbreaking move that has already made waves with the release of the Blacked Out collection.

Launched in mid-April 2025, the collection reimagines three of Ray-Ban’s most legendary sunglasses: the Wayfarer, Clubmaster, and Balorama. Each piece is “mega-sized” and fully blacked out, reflecting A$AP Rocky’s bold aesthetic, his signature blend of minimalism, edge, and unapologetic street style.

A Fusion of Heritage and Edge

Ray-Ban’s decision to hand over the creative reins to A$AP Rocky marks a clear pivot toward the intersection of fashion, music, and cultural influence. Known for his fashion-forward persona and genre-defying music, A$AP Rocky brings more than celebrity cachet to the table—he brings a designer’s precision.

In a statement earlier this year, Rocky said,

“I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving. I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban.”

That ethos is evident in the Blacked Out collection. Each pair of sunglasses is a remix of Ray-Ban classics—infused with gold-plated detailing, ultra-black lenses, and engraved AWGE logos, nodding to Rocky’s own creative agency. This isn’t just a collab—it’s a redesign of legacy.

A Closer Look at the “Blacked Out” Collection

The Mega Clubmaster blends vintage cool with Rocky’s signature luxe, boasting a retro metal bridge and gold-tipped arms. The Mega Wayfarer, arguably the most iconic silhouette in Ray-Ban’s archive, now comes in a thick, full acetate frame, turning a timeless style into a streetwear staple. And then there’s the Mega Balorama, the sportiest of the trio, channelling a Y2K vibe that feels futuristic and nostalgic all at once.

All three models are packaged in a limited-edition case featuring an A$AP Rocky–designed $1000 bill print—another symbol of his playful yet premium approach to design. Each pair retails for $266 and is available at select EssilorLuxottica retailers and Ray-Ban’s official webstore.

More Than Sunglasses

This debut is only the beginning. A$AP Rocky, the creative director of Ray-Ban, is expected to influence more than just product design. He’ll oversee campaigns, store redesigns, and help shape the brand’s global visual language across fashion, music, and art. Already the artistic director of Puma’s Formula 1 division and the founder of his fashion label AWGE, A$AP Rocky is following in the footsteps of genre-crossing creatives like Pharrell Williams. But his appointment at Ray-Ban signals something deeper: a shift toward embedding authentic cultural figures at the centre of legacy brands.

As Rocky navigates a turbulent year personally, marked by legal battles and high-profile public appearances, he remains laser-focused on building a lasting fashion empire. With the Blacked Out collection, A$AP Rocky doesn’t just wear the crown—he redesigns it.