Bitget Launches Industry-First Cross-Asset Unified Account for Crypto and Tokenized Stocks

Global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has introduced what it describes as the industry’s first Cross-Asset Unified Account (UTA), allowing users to manage cryptocurrencies and tokenized US stocks within a single margin pool. The move is aimed at improving capital efficiency while strengthening the integration between digital assets and traditional financial markets.

The newly launched account architecture enables more than 370 eligible assets, including over 100 tokenized US equities, known as rTokens, to function as collateral within one unified trading account.

One Margin Pool for Crypto and Equities

The Cross-Asset Unified Account expands the concept of unified margin beyond cryptocurrencies by allowing tokenized stocks to participate in the same collateral framework used for crypto trading.

According to Bitget, the system represents the latest evolution in exchange account structures. Earlier trading models separated collateral across individual positions, while more recent unified accounts pooled multiple cryptocurrencies together. The newest version extends that model to include real-world assets (RWAs), enabling tokenized equities to support various financial activities alongside digital assets.

The company said this approach reduces capital fragmentation by allowing users to deploy multiple asset classes without moving funds between separate accounts.

Greater Flexibility for Investors

With the new Unified Trading Account, eligible rTokens can simultaneously perform several functions.

Users can retain exposure to underlying US-listed companies, receive cash dividends where applicable, use tokenized shares as margin for futures or margin trading, and pledge them as collateral to borrow stablecoins.

The system eliminates the need to liquidate stock positions to unlock trading capital, enabling investors to pursue multiple portfolio strategies while maintaining long-term exposure to selected assets.

Initial Support Covers 100 Tokenized US Stocks

Bitget’s initial rollout includes tokenized versions of major US-listed companies and exchange-traded funds.

Supported assets include tokenized shares of Apple (rAAPL), Amazon (rAMZN), Microsoft (rMSFT), Nvidia (rNVDA), Tesla (rTSLA), Meta (rMETA), Alphabet (rGOOGL), JPMorgan (rJPM), Walmart (rWMT), Visa (rV), MicroStrategy (rMSTR), as well as ETF-based products such as rQQQ and rSPY.

Eligible assets can receive collateral recognition of up to 95%, depending on asset-specific valuation tiers and portfolio size. Borrowing rates remain dynamic and are updated hourly based on market supply and demand.

Tokenized Asset Ecosystem Continues to Grow

The launch builds on Bitget’s broader push into real-world asset tokenization through its licensed Reality protocol.

According to the company, tokenized assets issued under the protocol have surpassed $100 million in assets under management within the first month of launch while generating more than $671 million in cumulative trading volume.

Bitget believes integrating tokenized equities directly into its unified capital framework will increase their utility beyond simple ownership by allowing them to participate in lending, borrowing, and leveraged trading activities.

Focus on Capital Efficiency

Commenting on the launch, Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said the industry is moving beyond simply bringing traditional assets onto blockchain networks.

She noted that the real innovation lies in allowing tokenized assets to function with the same flexibility as cryptocurrencies, enabling users to unlock liquidity while maintaining market exposure.

Bitget said it plans to expand the range of supported assets within the Cross-Asset Unified Account as part of its broader Universal Exchange strategy, which seeks to bridge traditional finance and digital asset markets through a unified trading experience.