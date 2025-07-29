Bitget and Pudgy Penguins Host All-Female Blockchain4Her Yoga Retreat at Malaysia Blockchain Week

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator, continues to redefine the future of crypto adoption—this time, through yoga. As part of its rapidly growing Blockchain4Her initiative, Bitget hosted “Pengu Yoga Flow with Gracy Chen” during Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025, in partnership with the NFT community icon, Pudgy Penguins. Held at The Flow Studio in KLGCC, the exclusive event welcomed over 25 female Web3 founders, developers, and executives for a transformative wellness session that blended mindfulness and professional networking.

Bitget CEO and Blockchain4Her founder Gracy Chen led the event, emphasizing that wellness and leadership can—and should—coexist in the world of blockchain. “Web3 needs women at every level—not just as participants, but as builders, leaders, and founders,” said Chen. “Today was about strengthening both body and mind while building long-term professional networks.”







The event marks Blockchain4Her’s first-ever sports-themed gathering, designed to spotlight the need for inclusive spaces in a tech ecosystem where women still represent only 26% of leadership roles.

More than a feel-good event, Blockchain4Her is a serious force for change. Backed by a three-year strategic partnership with UNICEF, the Bitget initiative aims to deliver blockchain and digital literacy training to 1.1 million young people by 2027, with a sharp focus on gender equity. Malaysia, a key regional hub, is at the forefront of this transformation.

Through Bitget Academy, the program delivers UNICEF’s first blockchain curriculum, combining online modules, interactive workshops, and game-based learning to empower the next generation of Web3 leaders.

Bitget’s collaboration with Pudgy Penguins continues a strategy of infusing cultural relevance into crypto adoption, following their successful “Kopi Rave” during MYBW 2025. This model of combining utility, community, and real-world impact has helped Bitget become more than just a crypto exchange—it’s now a movement builder.

That movement is global. Bitget’s expansion strategy includes high-profile partnerships such as:

Official Crypto Partner of LALIGA in SEA, Eastern, and LATAM markets

Global partnerships with Turkish athletes like wrestling champion Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, boxer Samet Gümüş, and volleyball star İlkin Aydın

Exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™, bringing the speed of blockchain to motorsports

These initiatives collectively reflect Bitget’s mission to drive cryptocurrency adoption across various demographics, including sports, education, and culture.

As more women enter the Web3 space, Bitget’s Blockchain4Her yoga retreat sets a new precedent: crypto doesn’t have to be cold and corporate—it can be community-driven, mindful, and inclusive.

From NFTs to namaste, this is crypto as you’ve never seen it before.