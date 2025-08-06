CoinSwitch Launches Creator Labs: India’s First Accelerator for Crypto Content Creators

CoinSwitch, a crypto investing platform, has unveiled Creator Labs, India’s first accelerator program for crypto content creators. This initiative aims to empower a new generation of creators with the skills, tools, and mindset needed to produce responsible, insightful, and consumer-first content in the evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

While India leads global charts in grassroots crypto adoption, there is a glaring gap in reliable content. The internet is flooded with misinformation, clickbait, and unverified claims, leaving consumers confused and vulnerable. CoinSwitch’s Creator Labs is designed to bridge this credibility gap by nurturing creators who prioritize accuracy, transparency, and audience value over sensationalism.







“Creator Labs is our commitment to building a responsible crypto creator ecosystem in India,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder of CoinSwitch. “We are starting small but ambitious about where this can go. The goal is to create a movement of credible voices who simplify crypto for the everyday Indian.”

Creator Labs by CoinSwitch is an intensive 8-week accelerator program, running from August 18 to September 2025, designed specifically for aspiring content creators passionate about crypto. Applications for the inaugural cohort are open from August 5 to August 15, 2025.

Participants will undergo a hands-on learning experience combining expert-led masterclasses, real-world content creation challenges, squad-based collaboration, and gamified leaderboards. The mentors include leading digital creators and crypto experts whose content has collectively amassed over 250 million views globally.

Program Highlights

Live Expert Sessions: Weekly masterclasses by top content creators, crypto professionals, and storytelling coaches.

Peer Learning & Content Creation: Assignments and feedback loops to sharpen both technical know-how and storytelling finesse.

Squad Collaboration: Participants will work in squads, fostering accountability, creativity, and community engagement.

Gamified Leaderboards: Weekly challenges with individual and squad rankings to keep the momentum high.

Brand Collaboration Opportunities: Top performers will get exclusive CoinSwitch rewards and potential brand partnerships.

Upon successful completion, participants will receive an official Creator Labs certificate, boosting their credibility in the content creation space.

In a digital age where misinformation can spread faster than facts, Creator Labs is a crucial step towards building a trustworthy crypto information ecosystem in India. The program aims to shift the narrative from speculative hype to responsible, educational, and user-centric content, ensuring that crypto enthusiasts and investors have access to reliable information.

By investing in content creators, Ashish Singhal’s CoinSwitch is investing in the long-term health of the Indian digital asset ecosystem, enabling informed decision-making and fostering a community of educated crypto users.