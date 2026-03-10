Bitget’s Bitcoin Holdings Jump 86% as Exchange Expands AI Trading and Global Infrastructure

The company revealed that its Bitcoin holdings rose from roughly 19,700 BTC in early 2025 to about 36,700 BTC by late February 2026, representing an 86% increase over the past year.

Global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has reported significant growth in its Bitcoin reserves, according to its February 2026 Transparency Report. The company revealed that its Bitcoin holdings rose from roughly 19,700 BTC in early 2025 to about 36,700 BTC by late February 2026, representing an 86% increase over the past year.

The expansion comes during a period of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, indicating that users continued depositing assets on the platform even as prices fluctuated.

Strong Capital Inflows Despite Market Volatility

During February 2026, Bitget recorded $205.95 million in net inflows, placing the platform third globally among centralized exchanges, according to data from DefiLlama.

This performance stood out in a market environment where several other exchanges reported net outflows of capital.

The increase in inflows suggests sustained investor confidence in the platform, even as the broader digital asset market experienced price corrections.

Data from CryptoQuant also confirmed the rise in Bitcoin reserves, highlighting continued accumulation by the exchange over the past year.

AI Trading Infrastructure Expansion

Alongside its financial growth, Bitget introduced a new AI-powered trading platform called Agent Hub.

The system enables automated intelligent agents to interact directly with live markets using Bitget’s API framework and a standardized Model Context Protocol toolkit.

Through this infrastructure, automated strategies can access real-time market data and execute trades across both cryptocurrency markets and tokenized traditional financial assets.

The move reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in financial trading, where algorithmic systems increasingly analyze market signals and execute strategies faster than manual traders.

Bridging Crypto and Traditional Finance

Bitget also launched a major upgrade to its mobile application, designed to bring traditional financial instruments and cryptocurrencies onto a single interface.

The update introduces a TradFi tab that allows users to view and trade stock-linked products, foreign exchange pairs, indices, commodities, and precious metals alongside digital assets.

According to the company, this feature reflects a broader trend toward convergence between crypto markets and traditional finance.

Industry projections cited in the report suggest that up to 40% of global stock trading could become tokenized by 2030, potentially creating a market valued between $15 trillion and $30 trillion.

Gracy Chen said the company’s strategy is focused on building infrastructure capable of supporting the next phase of financial innovation.

She noted that as global markets evolve, exchanges must adapt by integrating crypto assets, traditional financial products, and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The company also introduced Gracy AI, an initiative aimed at providing AI-driven market insights, as well as a Fan Club community program designed to strengthen engagement with its global user base.

Expanding Global Presence

Beyond its trading platform, Bitget has also invested in international initiatives, including support for the LALIGA Youth Tournament in Thailand through its Blockchain4Youth program.

The tournament brought together 86 youth teams from eight countries, highlighting the company’s broader efforts to support youth development and blockchain education.

According to the report, Bitget ranked sixth globally by trading volume in 2025, reflecting continued growth across both spot and derivatives markets.

A Growing Role in the Crypto Ecosystem

With rising Bitcoin reserves, expanding AI trading infrastructure, and integration with traditional financial markets, Bitget is positioning itself as a major player in the evolving digital finance landscape.

As the crypto industry moves toward greater institutional adoption and technological sophistication, platforms that combine AI, tokenization, and global market access are likely to play an increasingly influential role.