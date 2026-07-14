MoneySimpler Launches No-Code AI Trading Bot for Cryptocurrency, Stocks and Gold

MoneySimpler has introduced a no-code AI-powered automated trading platform designed to simplify cryptocurrency investing while expanding its automated investment tools into stocks and gold.

The fintech company said its latest launch aims to remove technical barriers that have traditionally limited algorithmic trading to experienced developers and professional traders. By allowing users to activate AI-powered strategies without writing code, the company hopes to make automated investing accessible to a broader audience.

AI-driven trading without programming

According to MoneySimpler, the new platform enables users to activate automated trading strategies through a streamlined interface rather than building or programming trading algorithms.

After creating an account and selecting an investment strategy, users can launch automated trading with a single click. The AI system then continuously monitors market activity, evaluates price movements, and executes trades based on the selected strategy.

The company says the platform is designed to operate around the clock, allowing investors to participate in digital asset markets without manually tracking price fluctuations.

MoneySimpler Chief Executive Officer Intizar Hussain said the objective is to simplify sophisticated trading technologies for everyday investors. He noted that many cryptocurrency holders are interested in automation but lack the programming expertise required to develop algorithmic trading systems.

Expansion beyond cryptocurrency

Alongside its cryptocurrency trading tools, MoneySimpler has also expanded its AI-powered automation to cover stock and gold markets.

The company said the broader platform uses artificial intelligence to automate market analysis, investment decisions and trade execution across multiple asset classes.

Rather than requiring investors to configure complex models or quantitative parameters, the system provides predefined AI-driven investment plans intended to simplify the investment process.

The company believes demand is increasing for investment solutions that reduce manual decision-making while enabling users to diversify across several financial markets from a single platform.

How the platform works

MoneySimpler says users begin by registering an account and completing identity verification before selecting an AI-powered investment plan.

Once activated, the system continuously analyses market conditions and executes trades automatically based on its programmed strategies.

The platform also provides scheduled profit settlements, allowing investors to either withdraw earnings or reinvest returns into existing strategies.

The company said the interface has been designed to appeal to both first-time investors and experienced traders seeking automation.

Security measures highlighted

Security remains a key focus for financial technology platforms, particularly those handling digital assets.

MoneySimpler said it employs multiple protection measures, including encrypted data transmission, two-factor authentication (2FA), and automated risk management systems.

The company also stated that its systems have undergone independent auditing and that its platform includes insurance coverage through Lloyd’s, although users should independently verify such claims and understand applicable policy limitations.

Growing role of AI in financial markets

Artificial intelligence continues to reshape investment management across global financial markets.

AI-powered trading systems are increasingly being adopted in equities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets, where they can analyse large volumes of market data faster than traditional manual approaches.

Supporters argue that automated systems reduce emotional decision-making and improve execution speed by responding instantly to changing market conditions.

However, financial experts also caution that automated trading does not eliminate investment risk. Market volatility, changing economic conditions, and unexpected events can still affect portfolio performance regardless of whether decisions are made by humans or algorithms.

Investors are generally encouraged to understand how automated strategies operate before committing capital.

Focus on accessible fintech

MoneySimpler says future product development will focus on improving AI capabilities, expanding automation tools and refining the overall user experience.

The company believes the next phase of financial technology will be driven not only by artificial intelligence itself but also by making advanced investment tools easier for ordinary investors to use.

As competition intensifies in AI-powered investing, platforms that successfully balance automation, accessibility and security are expected to attract growing interest from retail investors looking for simplified ways to participate in digital and traditional financial markets.