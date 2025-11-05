Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bitget Integrates Morph Chain to Accelerate Global Onchain Payments Adoption

Bitget Integrates Morph Chain to Accelerate Global Onchain Payments Adoption

Crypto Exchange

Bitget Integrates Morph Chain to Accelerate Global Onchain Payments Adoption

Integration marks a major leap for Bitget’s Onchain ecosystem, powering borderless and programmable payments through stablecoins.
Published on

Bitget, a Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced its official integration with Morph Chain, becoming the first exchange to connect directly with the Layer 2 blockchain. The collaboration marks a milestone in Bitget’s expansion into the Onchain ecosystem, enabling users to trade any asset in the Morph ecosystem directly with USDT, all from their Bitget spot wallets — without leaving the platform.

A Major Step Toward Global Onchain Payments

Morph Chain is a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain built to act as the global settlement layer for onchain payments. The integration deepens the connection between Bitget’s infrastructure and Morph’s payment technology, uniting centralized exchange liquidity with decentralized settlement capabilities.

Back in September 2025, Bitget transferred 440 million BGB — its native token — to Morph, integrating it into the Morph network as a foundational asset. Together, the two platforms aim to establish a borderless, programmable payment system powered by stablecoins, advancing the real-world utility of blockchain finance.

Morph was built to connect blockchain technology with real-world payments, said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “This integration represents a major step forward in connecting technology and accessibility, bringing us closer to a future where stablecoin settlements and onchain liquidity form the backbone of global commerce.”

Expanding the Bitget Onchain Ecosystem

The Morph partnership follows Bitget’s major Onchain ecosystem upgrade in September, which integrated Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Base blockchains. That update also introduced Onchain Signals, an AI-powered intelligence tool that tracks smart money flows across the crypto landscape — allowing users to act on real-time insights with one-click execution.

By combining AI tools, cross-chain access, and exchange-grade performance, Bitget is creating a seamless environment for trading millions of tokens, both onchain and offchain.

The Morph integration aligns closely with Bitget’s UEX vision — a unified framework connecting CEX-grade infrastructure, AI-driven insights, and decentralized access within one ecosystem. Users can now trade stablecoins, RWAs (real-world assets), and crypto tokens directly from their spot wallets, maintaining transparency, speed, and decentralization.

Powering Mainstream Web3 Adoption

Beyond innovation, Bitget continues to position itself as a gateway for mainstream Web3 adoption, prioritizing security, user empowerment, and education. Through initiatives like Proof of Reserves, AI trading tools, and its non-custodial Bitget Wallet, the platform makes advanced crypto trading more accessible to users worldwide.

With Morph Chain now part of its Onchain infrastructure, Bitget takes another significant step toward connecting everyday payments with digital asset trading — bridging the gap between finance, technology, and commerce.

  • Bitget Integrates Morph Chain to Accelerate Global Onchain Payments Adoption
  • Bitget Integrates Morph Chain to Accelerate Global Onchain Payments Adoption

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Crypto Exchange

Miss Universe Fires Back After Executive Calls Miss Mexico ‘Dumb’ in Livestream Scandal

Miss Universe Fires Back After Executive Calls Miss Mexico ‘Dumb’ in Livestream Scandal
By November 5, 2025
Deadly UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville Leaves at Least Seven Dead

Deadly UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville Leaves at Least Seven Dead
By November 5, 2025
Drake Breaks Silence on Gracie Bon’s Romance Allegations, Calls Them “Big Cap”

Drake Breaks Silence on Gracie Bon’s Romance Allegations, Calls Them “Big Cap”
By November 5, 2025
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Reunite for New ‘Mummy’ Movie

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Reunite for New ‘Mummy’ Movie
By November 5, 2025
Daniel Day-Lewis Fires Back at Brian Cox Over Method Acting Feud

Daniel Day-Lewis Fires Back at Brian Cox Over Method Acting Feud
By November 5, 2025
Hollywood Mourns Diane Ladd Dies at 89 Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter Laura Dern's Mother

Hollywood Mourns: Diane Ladd Dies at 89, Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter
By November 4, 2025
Teach Us The EdTech Startup Giving Professors Their Time Back

Teach Us: The EdTech Startup Giving Professors Their Time Back
By November 5, 2025
LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era
By November 4, 2025
India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units
By November 4, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”

ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”
By October 27, 2025
WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2

WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold: Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2
By October 27, 2025
Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration

Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration
By October 27, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

E! News

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
Bad Bunny Eyes Drake for Explosive Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Hip Hop/ Rap

Bad Bunny Eyes Drake for Explosive Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud
Trump Slams NFL’s ‘Crazy’ Decision to Pick Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Latin Music

Trump Slams NFL’s ‘Crazy’ Decision to Pick Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
To Top
Loading...