Bitget Integrates Morph Chain to Accelerate Global Onchain Payments Adoption

Bitget, a Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced its official integration with Morph Chain, becoming the first exchange to connect directly with the Layer 2 blockchain. The collaboration marks a milestone in Bitget’s expansion into the Onchain ecosystem, enabling users to trade any asset in the Morph ecosystem directly with USDT, all from their Bitget spot wallets — without leaving the platform.

A Major Step Toward Global Onchain Payments

Morph Chain is a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain built to act as the global settlement layer for onchain payments. The integration deepens the connection between Bitget’s infrastructure and Morph’s payment technology, uniting centralized exchange liquidity with decentralized settlement capabilities.

Back in September 2025, Bitget transferred 440 million BGB — its native token — to Morph, integrating it into the Morph network as a foundational asset. Together, the two platforms aim to establish a borderless, programmable payment system powered by stablecoins, advancing the real-world utility of blockchain finance.

“Morph was built to connect blockchain technology with real-world payments,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “This integration represents a major step forward in connecting technology and accessibility, bringing us closer to a future where stablecoin settlements and onchain liquidity form the backbone of global commerce.”

Expanding the Bitget Onchain Ecosystem

The Morph partnership follows Bitget’s major Onchain ecosystem upgrade in September, which integrated Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Base blockchains. That update also introduced Onchain Signals, an AI-powered intelligence tool that tracks smart money flows across the crypto landscape — allowing users to act on real-time insights with one-click execution.

By combining AI tools, cross-chain access, and exchange-grade performance, Bitget is creating a seamless environment for trading millions of tokens, both onchain and offchain.

The Morph integration aligns closely with Bitget’s UEX vision — a unified framework connecting CEX-grade infrastructure, AI-driven insights, and decentralized access within one ecosystem. Users can now trade stablecoins, RWAs (real-world assets), and crypto tokens directly from their spot wallets, maintaining transparency, speed, and decentralization.

Powering Mainstream Web3 Adoption

Beyond innovation, Bitget continues to position itself as a gateway for mainstream Web3 adoption, prioritizing security, user empowerment, and education. Through initiatives like Proof of Reserves, AI trading tools, and its non-custodial Bitget Wallet, the platform makes advanced crypto trading more accessible to users worldwide.

With Morph Chain now part of its Onchain infrastructure, Bitget takes another significant step toward connecting everyday payments with digital asset trading — bridging the gap between finance, technology, and commerce.