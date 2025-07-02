Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics

Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 platform, has successfully concluded its month-long 2025 Anti-Scam Month initiative. The campaign’s headline achievement? Over 65% of global participants were able to identify complex scam tactics after engaging with Bitget’s immersive learning experience.

With crypto fraud reaching an all-time high—$4.6 billion in losses in 2024 alone, according to Bitget’s joint report with SlowMist and Elliptic, the need for user-focused defence has never been greater. Bitget’s initiative met that moment with a blend of gamification, expert collaboration, and data-backed education.

Gamified Learning Unveils the Truth About Web3 Vulnerabilities

At the center of the campaign was the Smarter Eyes Challenge, a comic-style mini-game that plunged users into realistic Web3 scam scenarios, from phishing and fake apps to deceptive token approvals. While only 8.60% of players passed all levels on their first try, a whopping 65.41% eventually succeeded after receiving strategic clues, highlighting a massive knowledge gap that Bitget was able to narrow significantly.







“This isn’t just a game—it’s a mirror reflecting how unprepared many users are,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “But more importantly, it shows that with the right tools, awareness is scalable. Education is our strongest defense.”

Research Reveals Alarming Trends in Crypto Scams

The 2025 Anti-Scam Research Report, released during the campaign, revealed the chilling evolution of fraud tactics. Scammers are leveraging deepfake videos, fake Zoom job interviews, and Trojan-laced applications to target crypto users. Social engineering, not brute-force hacking, remains the most common and successful method.

“This is no longer amateur hour,” said Yevheniia Broshevan of Hacken. “Today’s scammers are using AI tools and psychological tactics. Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month is a playbook for how we fight back—with knowledge.”

Global Experts, One Unified Goal: Web3 Safety

Throughout June, Bitget hosted an X Space roundtable with partners from BlockSec, Security Alliance, GoPlus, and others. Topics ranged from user psychology to collective threat intelligence.

“Security isn’t about being invincible—it’s about raising the cost of attack,” said Michael Lewellen of Security Alliance. “If it’s too hard to scam users, scammers go elsewhere.”

The Anti-Scam Hub: Education That Lives On

Bitget’s Anti-Scam Hub, now a permanent fixture, offers users 24/7 access to security resources: real-time scam alerts, an official verification channel, how-to guides, and an all-in-one crypto safety kit.