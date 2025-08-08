Bitget Unlocks Instant Crypto-to-Fiat Deposits via Visa and Mastercard

In a major step toward bridging the gap between crypto and traditional finance, Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator, has launched a real-time crypto-to-fiat payout feature that enables users to instantly convert Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other crypto assets into fiat currency and deposit the funds directly to Visa or Mastercard.

This new instant deposit feature revolutionizes how users off-ramp digital assets, eliminating the long wait times and security risks commonly associated with bank transfers or peer-to-peer platforms. By supporting over 140 fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, and JPY, Bitget ensures global access to fast, seamless, and secure crypto conversions.







No More Waiting—Crypto to Cash in Seconds

Accessible from the “Buy & Sell Crypto” page on Bitget’s platform, users simply choose the ‘Sell Crypto’ option, select their Visa or Mastercard, and receive funds within seconds—no third-party involvement, no bottlenecks, and no delay from banking networks.

Unlike traditional off-ramps that can take hours or even days to process, Bitget’s service offers real-time deposits, making crypto more functional as everyday money. “Integrating crypto into daily life means making it as simple to use as traditional money,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Visa and Mastercard are among the most widely accepted payment methods worldwide. Giving our users the ability to convert crypto and access funds instantly on these platforms is a crucial step toward making digital assets more functional for real-life utility.”

Global Rollout, Real-World Utility

This latest development highlights Bitget’s strategic vision of creating real-world bridges between Web3 and fiat ecosystems. By upgrading existing card-based infrastructure, Bitget offers a streamlined and intuitive off-ramp experience that empowers users to spend crypto as effortlessly as cash.

In regions where crypto-to-bank transfers are limited or heavily regulated, this innovation becomes even more essential, offering financial inclusion and liquidity in markets previously underserved by traditional systems.

A Competitive Edge Over Binance and Bybit

While other exchanges like Binance also offer card-based payouts, Bitget distinguishes itself with broader fiat support and simplified user flow, cutting through red tape and enhancing accessibility. Platforms like Bybit, which have yet to roll out similar tools, lag behind in providing this level of seamless fiat access.

With enhanced on-ramp and off-ramp options, faster processing, and local payment integrations, Bitget is rapidly becoming the go-to platform for users looking to manage, convert, and spend crypto effortlessly.