Bitget Records Over Half a Trillion Monthly Derivatives Volume, Leads ETH & SOL Liquidity in CoinDesk Report

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator, has been spotlighted in the CoinDesk Market Data Deep-Dive 2025 report for its record-breaking performance across derivatives trading, liquidity, and institutional adoption.

Between November 2023 and June 2025, Bitget processed an astounding $11.5 trillion in cumulative derivatives volume, ranking among the top four global exchanges. The exchange’s dominance continued into 2025, with average monthly trading volumes of $750 billion—nearly 90% of which stemmed from derivatives.

Even amid a cooling crypto market, CoinDesk recognized Bitget as a structurally important exchange, distinguished by scale, stability, and a rapidly expanding institutional footprint.







ETH & SOL Liquidity Leadership

One of the report’s standout findings was Bitget’s liquidity strength. The exchange ranked:

#1 in ETH and SOL spot depth

#2 in BTC liquidity, measured within 1% of the mid-price

Top three globally for execution quality, with BTC slippage averaging just 0.0074% on $100K trades

This liquidity leadership places Bitget ahead of several long-established rivals, underscoring its ability to handle both retail and institutional order flows with minimal price impact.

Institutional Adoption Surges

CoinDesk noted that Bitget’s user mix is shifting rapidly toward institutions. In H1 2025, institutions accounted for 80% of spot volume and 50% of derivatives volume, with assets under management doubling year-to-date.

Key drivers of this adoption include:

Liquidity Incentive Program

Institutional lending suite

Unified margin system (launching later this quarter)

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, emphasized the significance of the findings: “We’ve been deliberate about how we scale, deliver world-class products, and maintain one of the strongest security infrastructures. This report validates what we’ve known internally: institutions are here, and they choose to trust Bitget.”

BGB Token Surpasses Expectations

The native BGB token also stood out in the report. Ranking as the third-most traded spot asset after BTC and ETH, BGB volumes rivaled entire market sectors. In May 2025, BGB helped Bitget achieve a record 5.2% global spot market share.

BTC, ETH, and BGB combined accounted for 44% of spot activity, demonstrating sustained demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Bitget’s Onchain launch in April 2025 drove a 32% month-on-month increase in spot volumes, highlighting its hybrid approach to liquidity. The report also spotlighted Bitget’s leadership in XRP derivatives open interest, strong presence in Layer-1 and memecoin sectors, and rising activity in niche tokens.

With its institutional expansion, altcoin depth, and hybrid liquidity model, Bitget is shaping the next phase of global crypto exchange evolution.