Bitget Records Over Half a Trillion Monthly Derivatives Volume, Leads ETH & SOL Liquidity in CoinDesk Report

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator, has been spotlighted in the CoinDesk Market Data Deep-Dive 2025 report for its record-breaking performance across derivatives trading, liquidity, and institutional adoption.

Between November 2023 and June 2025, Bitget processed an astounding $11.5 trillion in cumulative derivatives volume, ranking among the top four global exchanges. The exchange’s dominance continued into 2025, with average monthly trading volumes of $750 billion—nearly 90% of which stemmed from derivatives.

Even amid a cooling crypto market, CoinDesk recognized Bitget as a structurally important exchange, distinguished by scale, stability, and a rapidly expanding institutional footprint.



ETH & SOL Liquidity Leadership

One of the report’s standout findings was Bitget’s liquidity strength. The exchange ranked:

#1 in ETH and SOL spot depth

#2 in BTC liquidity, measured within 1% of the mid-price

Top three globally for execution quality, with BTC slippage averaging just 0.0074% on $100K trades

This liquidity leadership places Bitget ahead of several long-established rivals, underscoring its ability to handle both retail and institutional order flows with minimal price impact.

Bitget Total Volumes - Spot & Derivatives (Coindesk Report)

Total Volumes – Spot & Derivatives (CoinDesk Report)

Institutional Adoption Surges

CoinDesk noted that Bitget’s user mix is shifting rapidly toward institutions. In H1 2025, institutions accounted for 80% of spot volume and 50% of derivatives volume, with assets under management doubling year-to-date.

Key drivers of this adoption include:

Liquidity Incentive Program

Institutional lending suite

Unified margin system (launching later this quarter)

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, emphasized the significance of the findings: “We’ve been deliberate about how we scale, deliver world-class products, and maintain one of the strongest security infrastructures. This report validates what we’ve known internally: institutions are here, and they choose to trust Bitget.”

Bitget - Monthly Top 10 Appearances, H1 2025

Bitget – Monthly Top 10 Appearances, H1 2025

BGB Token Surpasses Expectations

The native BGB token also stood out in the report. Ranking as the third-most traded spot asset after BTC and ETH, BGB volumes rivaled entire market sectors. In May 2025, BGB helped Bitget achieve a record 5.2% global spot market share.

BTC, ETH, and BGB combined accounted for 44% of spot activity, demonstrating sustained demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Bitget Launches BGB Perpetual Futures with Up to 50x Leverage

Bitget’s Onchain launch in April 2025 drove a 32% month-on-month increase in spot volumes, highlighting its hybrid approach to liquidity. The report also spotlighted Bitget’s leadership in XRP derivatives open interest, strong presence in Layer-1 and memecoin sectors, and rising activity in niche tokens.

With its institutional expansion, altcoin depth, and hybrid liquidity model, Bitget is shaping the next phase of global crypto exchange evolution.

