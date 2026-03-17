CoinSwitch Launches DigiVault to Power Secure Crypto Custody for India’s HNIs and Institutions

Indian cryptocurrency platform CoinSwitch has launched DigiVault, a new crypto custody solution designed for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, enterprises, and Web3 developers.

The announcement marks a significant step in the evolution of India’s digital asset ecosystem as institutional investors increasingly enter the crypto market.

According to CoinSwitch, DigiVault was built to address a growing demand for secure, compliant, and locally aligned crypto custody infrastructure in India.

The platform combines global-grade security with regulatory compliance tailored for the Indian market, aiming to support the next phase of crypto adoption beyond retail investors.

Built for India’s Growing Institutional Crypto Market

As digital asset adoption grows in India, participation is expanding from individual traders to family businesses, funds, and corporate investors.

Speaking about the launch, Ashish Singhal said the country’s crypto ecosystem is entering a more mature stage.

He highlighted that institutional participation has increased over the past year as regulatory clarity improves and new use cases, such as tokenization of real-world assets, gain momentum.

Singhal explained that DigiVault was initially developed internally to manage custody requirements for CoinSwitch’s own platform but was later expanded into a full solution due to demand from institutional clients.

Partnership With Fireblocks Strengthens Security

To ensure global security standards, CoinSwitch has partnered with Fireblocks, a leading digital asset custody and infrastructure provider.

Fireblocks has processed more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across over 150 blockchains and is widely recognized for its advanced security architecture.

The platform uses Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology, which distributes cryptographic key control across multiple parties, eliminating single points of failure and reducing risks associated with cyberattacks.

This architecture is designed to provide institutional-level protection for digital assets stored on DigiVault.

Key Features of DigiVault

DigiVault offers tailored solutions for different types of users across the digital asset ecosystem.

For high-net-worth individuals, the platform provides secure long-term storage of cryptocurrencies with controlled withdrawal mechanisms.

For institutions and family offices, DigiVault offers advanced treasury management tools, including policy-based transaction controls, multi-layer approvals, and audit-ready reporting.

For Web3 developers, the platform provides custodial wallet infrastructure and developer APIs that enable faster and more secure application development.

CoinSwitch says DigiVault also includes 24/7 local customer support, helping enterprises manage complex crypto operations more efficiently.

Enabling Tokenization and Digital Asset Innovation

Another key focus of DigiVault is enabling the tokenization of real-world assets, a rapidly growing sector within the blockchain industry.

The platform allows businesses to onboard assets, tokenize them, distribute tokens, and manage their lifecycle through a unified infrastructure.

This capability could simplify digital asset operations while maintaining security, scalability, and compliance.

Compliance and Regulatory Alignment

DigiVault follows a compliance-first framework aligned with Indian regulatory guidelines.

The platform adheres to standards set by FIU-IND and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), implementing strong Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and transaction monitoring systems.

These safeguards aim to ensure transparency and regulatory alignment for institutional crypto operations in India.

Strengthening India’s Digital Asset Ecosystem

With DigiVault, CoinSwitch is expanding its services beyond trading and investing to create a full-stack crypto ecosystem that includes institutional-grade custody infrastructure.

Industry observers say the move could help establish a stronger foundation for India’s emerging digital asset economy, particularly as institutions increasingly explore blockchain-based financial systems.