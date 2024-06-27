Delta Exchange Launches Crypto Futures and Options Trading in India

Delta Exchange, a leader in digital asset derivatives, officially launched its operations in India, introducing a platform that offers compliant crypto futures and options trading. Founded by Pankaj Balani, Jitender Tokas, and Saurabh Goyal, Delta Exchange is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit—India, ensuring regulatory compliance.

The platform uniquely offers options trading on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other crypto assets. It features seamless INR deposits and withdrawals, thus eliminating the need for stablecoins or other cryptocurrencies. Delta Exchange prioritizes compliance and user safety, excluding crypto deposits and withdrawals, to mitigate custody risks. Backed by major investors like CoinFund and Aave, Delta Exchange aims to revolutionize the Indian market by offering a secure trading experience. With over 100,000 Indian users onboarded during its beta phase, the platform has already seen peak daily trading volumes of $300 million.









Globally operational for over six years, Delta Exchange has introduced innovative derivatives products and witnessed a monthly transaction volume of $17 billion, with a year-on-year growth of approximately 160%.

Co-founder & CEO Pankaj Balani remarked, “Our launch in India signifies our commitment to providing a secure, compliant platform for futures and options traders. Our focus on select crypto derivatives eliminates the need to park crypto assets, allowing users to trade confidently in INR.”

Delta Exchange offers deep liquidity by collaborating with market makers and providing rich order books. It features daily, weekly, and monthly expiries for Bitcoin and Ethereum options contracts, enhancing trading opportunities.

Delta Exchange emphasises user-centricity with low trading fees and minimal margin requirements. The platform employs enterprise-grade security measures and manual withdrawal processes to safeguard users’ funds and ensure compliance with FIU-India guidelines. With 24/7 customer support, Delta Exchange aims to be the premier destination for Indian F&O traders in the crypto derivatives market.