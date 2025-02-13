Connect with us

Scarlett Johansson Demands AI Limits After Viral Deepfake Video Condemning Kanye West

Scarlett Johansson has publicly called on U.S. lawmakers to take immediate action to regulate artificial intelligence after a viral deepfake video falsely depicted her condemning Kanye West. The AI-generated footage, which also included manipulated images of other Jewish celebrities like Drake, Steven Spielberg, and Mark Zuckerberg, has sparked widespread concern about the dangers of artificial intelligence in spreading misinformation.

 

In a strongly worded statement, Johansson denounced the misuse of AI and warned of its growing threats. “I have unfortunately been a very public victim of A.I., but the truth is that the threat of A.I. affects each and every one of us,” she said. “We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality.”

The Deepfake Video: A Disturbing Misuse of Technology

The controversial video featured AI-generated images of Johansson wearing a white T-shirt with a hand flipping the middle finger, the word “Kanye,” and a Star of David. The footage appeared to show her, along with other celebrities such as Woody Allen, Sacha Baron Cohen, Simon & Garfunkel, and Jerry Seinfeld, calling out Kanye West for his antisemitic remarks. The video ended with bold messages reading “Enough is Enough” and “Join the Fight Against Antisemitism.”

So, you’ve been scammed by a deepfake. What can you do?

While the video’s description on YouTube acknowledged that the images were AI-generated, its viral spread has reignited debates over deepfake technology’s ethical and legal implications.

Scarlett Johansson, who has faced previous issues with AI manipulation, clarified that while she strongly opposes antisemitism, she never participated in or authorized the video. “I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it,” she stated.

Ye’s Super Bowl Ad Directs Fans to Website Selling Swastika T-Shirts, Sparking Outrage

A Growing Crisis: Johansson Calls for Action

Scarlett Johansson expressed frustration over the lack of AI regulations in the U.S., noting that several other nations have already implemented safeguards. “There is a 1,000-foot wave coming regarding A.I. that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner,” she warned.

She called on lawmakers to make AI legislation a “top priority” and emphasized that it is a bipartisan issue affecting the future of democracy and society. “It is terrifying that the U.S. government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of A.I.,” she said.

Despite her strong stance against AI misuse, Scarlett Johansson did not mention Kanye West by name in her statement. However, the timing of her comments and the nature of the video make it clear that the controversy surrounding Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks played a role in her decision to speak out.

Indian elections were awash in deepfakes – but AI was a net positive for democracy

What’s Next for AI Regulation?

The debate over AI-generated content has intensified in recent months, with concerns over deepfake videos, misinformation, and unauthorized use of celebrity likenesses. Johansson’s statement pressures lawmakers to address the legal gaps that allow such technology to be exploited.

As AI advances, experts warn that spreading deepfakes could have profound societal consequences, including political manipulation and reputational harm. Johansson’s call to action highlights the urgent need for protective measures before AI technology spirals further out of control.


Loading...