Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Miles Teller Join James Gray’s Crime Thriller Paper Tiger

Oscar nominees Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller are officially joining forces with acclaimed filmmaker James Gray for his upcoming feature, Paper Tiger. The tense crime thriller also stars Adam Driver and will begin filming next month in New Jersey.

Written and directed by Gray, Paper Tiger is described as a gritty exploration of family, betrayal, and the dark side of the American dream. The film centres on two brothers who are drawn into a seemingly lucrative scheme that spirals into a world of corruption and violence. As they struggle to survive, their bond is tested by the looming threat of the Russian “Mafiya,” and betrayal becomes not only possible, but inevitable.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver reunite on screen for the first time since their celebrated performances in Marriage Story (2019), which earned both actors Academy Award nominations. Their chemistry in that film garnered critical acclaim, and their reunion in Gray’s high-stakes drama adds considerable anticipation to the project.

The casting of Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller follows the departure of Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who were previously attached to the film but exited due to scheduling conflicts. Miles Teller, known for his dynamic roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash, and The Spectacular Now, adds a gritty edge to the ensemble, while Johansson brings both emotional depth and star power. Johansson is currently enjoying a significant career moment, heading to the Cannes Film Festival with two projects: Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, which is competing for the Palme d’Or, and her directorial debut Eleanor the Great, premiering in the Un Certain Regard section.

Behind the scenes, Paper Tiger boasts an impressive production team. The film is produced by Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features and Anthony Katagas for AK Productions, alongside Raffaella Leone, Gary Farkas, Marco Perego, Carlo Salem, and Andrea Bucko. Executive producers include Lee Broda, Jeff Rice, Riccardo Maddalosso, and Emily Salveson.

Sales for the film are already underway at the Cannes market, with The Veterans handling international rights and CAA Media Finance overseeing North American distribution. Sacker Entertainment Law is managing legal affairs.

For James Gray, known for Ad Astra, The Immigrant, and Armageddon Time, Paper Tiger marks a return to darker, character-driven storytelling with an ensemble cast built for awards buzz. With themes of loyalty, ambition, and the unravelling of familial bonds, the film is shaping up to be one of the most compelling dramas in the pipeline.

With a powerhouse cast, an acclaimed director, and a gripping premise, Paper Tiger is already generating strong industry buzz ahead of production.