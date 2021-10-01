The Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson has settled the lawsuit, which she had filed against entertainment company Disney. The settlement comes after the two sides spent months slinging barbs at each other.









Johansson, in an official statement, said she is incredibly proud of the work they have done together over the years. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve have done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Alan Bergman, the Chairman of Disney Studios Content, in a statement said the company is pleased to have reached a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.

Johansson, who has starred in the Avengers franchise, had sued Disney in July for breaching her contract when it released Black Widow on the Disney+ streaming service and movie theatres simultaneously. The Hollywood actress claimed that her Black Widow contract was for a guaranteed exclusive movie theatre release, with the bulk of her salary depending on the film’s box office performance.

She argued that because of the release on Disney+, the box office numbers were smaller than they would have been otherwise – thus impacting her compensation. Disney has accused Johansson of “callous disregard” for the dangers of COVID-19 pandemic to the movie going public, and publicly revealed that she had been paid $20 million for the film already. However, Johansson’s lawyers said this was an attempt to make her appear to be “someone they and I know” she isn’t.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen had come out in Johansson’s support. The president of Screen Actor’s Guild also slammed Disney for bullying Johansson in a public statement.

According to Box Office Mojo, Black Widow, which released on July 9, earned more than $378 million worldwide. The movie marked Johansson’s first standalone Avengers film after 10 years starring in the franchise, starting with Iron Man 2.