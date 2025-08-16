Connect with us

Kid Cudi's New Memoir Tops Best-Seller Charts: Where to Buy It Online

Kid Cudi's New Memoir Tops Best-Seller Charts: Where to Buy It Online

For nearly two decades, Kid Cudi has been more than a rapper—he’s been a cultural force. From the haunting introspection of Day ‘N’ Nite to the euphoric highs of Pursuit of Happiness, Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi has soundtracked an era with honesty and vulnerability. Now, Kid Cudi is bringing that same raw truth to the page with his new memoir, Cudi: The Memoir, which has already become a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

The memoir, priced at $21 (down from $30) on Amazon, explores Kid Cudi’s struggles with addiction, depression, isolation, and the self-doubt that shadowed his meteoric rise in the music industry. More than just a look back at his career, the book is a candid exploration of how Kid Cudi confronted his demons and ultimately rediscovered himself through mental health advocacy and art.



Amazon: $21 (30% off, Prime shipping available)

Barnes & Noble: $27 (10% off retail)

BookShop.org: $27.90 (supports local bookstores)

Audible: Narrated by Kid Cudi himself, available with a subscription or free during a 30-day trial.

For fans who want the most personal version of Kid Cudi’s story, the Audible edition holds special weight. Hearing his voice tell his own journey transforms the memoir into something intimate and deeply authentic.

Cudi : The Memoir

Cudi: The Memoir (On Amazon and Audible)

Kid Cudi’s Impact on Music and Culture

Throughout his career,  Kid Cudi has blurred the lines between hip-hop, rock, and alternative music. His influence reaches beyond radio hits and Grammy Awards—two of which he won for his work on Kanye West’s All of the Lights alongside Rihanna and Fergie in 2012. More importantly, he opened the door for conversations about vulnerability and mental health in hip-hop, inspiring a new generation of artists like Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, and Lil Uzi Vert.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Willis (@kidcudi)

With Cudi: The Memoir, he continues that mission, offering transparency about his personal struggles while proving that healing and growth are possible.

Celebrity memoirs often skim the surface, but Kid Cudi’s willingness to expose his pain and resilience makes this one different. For longtime fans, it’s a chance to see behind the music. For those unfamiliar with his catalog, it’s a universal story of survival, recovery, and self-love.

As Kid Cudi himself once said, his music was for “the kids who felt like outsiders.” This memoir is for them, too.


