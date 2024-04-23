Smartsters, a design-led children’s furniture brand, has recently opened its 35th store in Linking Road, Juhu, within the Crossword Bookstore premises. This new store aims to bring the Smartsters experience closer to more families, offering furniture designed to foster childhood development and growth.









The launch event of the new store was a grand success, featuring an insightful panel discussion with experts from academia, child development, and design. The panelists included Aditya Patil, Founder & CEO of Ascend International School, renowned child psychologist Payal Narang, certified parent coach & educator Piya Marker, and the founder duo of FN Design Studio, Farheen Nanji & Naazish Reshamwala. The discussion, moderated by Bikram Mittra, the Head of Design at Smartsters, emphasized the importance of well-designed furniture in creating spaces where children can thrive and develop optimally.

Following the panel discussion, attendees were treated to an engaging storytelling session featuring classic tales from Amar Chitra Katha. Children and families gathered to listen to these timeless stories, sparking their imagination and sense of wonder.

Smartsters’ expansion into the Juhu market marks a significant milestone for the brand, as it continues to grow its presence in key markets. The new store aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, premium furniture designed for children of all ages, from toddlers to teenagers. With its strategic location, the Smartsters outlet at Crossword Bookstore is poised to become a preferred destination for parents seeking furniture solutions that prioritize safety, functionality, and style.

Ashni Biyani, the driving force behind Smartsters, expressed her excitement about the brand’s partnership with Crossword, stating, “As a brand, we are committed to creating homes where every child’s potential is nurtured through carefully designed furniture. Partnering with Crossword was a natural choice for us, as both brands share a common passion for enriching lives and creating environments that inspire growth and imagination.”

Guests at the launch event had the opportunity to explore the new Smartsters outlet through a guided store walkthrough, experiencing firsthand the innovative and vibrant range of children’s furniture and accessories. Smartsters’ product range includes playful bunk beds, study desks, décor, and storage solutions. Additionally, the brand will soon introduce a new range of beds, study desks, cots, and cribs for the youngest members of the family.

The opening of the new Smartsters store in Juhu signifies the brand’s commitment to providing families with furniture that not only meets their practical needs but also contributes to the holistic development and well-being of children. Visit the new Smartsters store at Crossword Bookstore, Linking Road, Juhu, and discover furniture that is designed for childhood.