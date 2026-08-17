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Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Cuts Ties With Under Armour, Takes Back Full Control of Project Rock

Dwayne The Rock Johnson Cuts Ties With Under Armour Project Rock Dany garcia

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Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Cuts Ties With Under Armour, Takes Back Full Control of Project Rock

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Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is taking back control of one of his biggest business ventures. After nearly a decade, Johnson and Under Armour are officially ending their partnership behind Project Rock, clearing the way for the Hollywood superstar and entrepreneur to rebuild the performance brand on his own terms.

The split, announced this week, ends a relationship that transformed Project Rock into a recognizable name in the fitness and sportswear world.

Dwayne Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia retain ownership of the Project Rock trademark and will now look for a new manufacturing and distribution partner for the next phase of the brand.

The Rock Takes Project Rock Back

Launched in partnership with Under Armour in 2017, combining Rock’s enormous celebrity profile with the sportswear company’s performance expertise.

The brand expanded into training apparel, footwear, accessories and fitness equipment, positioning itself around Johnson’s trademark message of discipline, motivation and hard work.

Project Rock also developed a major relationship with the UFC, giving the label additional exposure among professional athletes and combat-sports fans.

But Under Armour’s priorities have changed.

The Baltimore-based company has been restructuring its business and increasingly focusing on its own performance categories, including its UA Train line.

The end of the Project Rock partnership allows both sides to move in different directions.

Under Armour Will Keep Selling Project Rock Products

Fans won’t see Project Rock disappear from Under Armour stores overnight.

Under Armour is expected to continue distributing its remaining Project Rock inventory through October 2026. After that, Johnson and Garcia will take the brand into a new chapter.

The pair will reportedly search for manufacturing partners capable of producing future Project Rock collections.

That could ultimately give Johnson substantially greater control over the brand’s products, partnerships, marketing and expansion strategy.

The move also creates an opportunity for Project Rock to become a standalone business rather than a co-branded operation tied to a major sportswear company.

Why the Split Matters

For Dwayne Johnson, the timing could be significant.

The actor, producer and former WWE superstar has spent years building an increasingly powerful business empire through Seven Bucks Productions, Teremana Tequila and other ventures, while Dany Garcia has played a central role in developing his commercial portfolio.

Project Rock gives the duo another established consumer brand with global recognition.

Under Armour, meanwhile, is concentrating on its core operations as it attempts to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive athletic-wear market.

The company has already experienced another major shake-up involving a high-profile athlete partnership, with NBA star Stephen Curry moving to Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning.

The brand’s departure therefore represents another visible change in Under Armour’s brand strategy.

What Happens to Project Rock Next?

The biggest question now is what Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia do with the brand once Under Armour’s distribution agreement expires.

With full ownership of the trademark, they could pursue a new sportswear giant, work with multiple manufacturing partners or attempt to build Project Rock into a more independent global fitness label.

Johnson’s enormous social-media following and Hollywood profile could also give the company a marketing engine few emerging fitness brands can match.

The Rock has repeatedly built his public persona around the idea of turning motivation into a lifestyle and his brand fits directly into that strategy.

The Under Armour era may be ending, but the brand itself could be about to get much bigger.

After 10 years, The Rock is taking the keys back. What happens next could determine whether Project Rock becomes a true standalone sportswear powerhouse.

  • Dwayne The Rock Johnson Cuts Ties With Under Armour Project Rock Dany garcia
  • Dwayne The Rock Johnson Cuts Ties With Under Armour Project Rock Dany garcia

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