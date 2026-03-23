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Disney Reveals First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Live-Action

Disney Reveals First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Live-Action The Rock Moana Live Action Trailer

Animation

Disney Reveals First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Live-Action

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Moana is making waves again as Disney drops the first official look at Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui in the highly anticipated live-action remake.

The newly released Moana Live Action trailer offers fans a glimpse of Dwayne Johnson’s transformation into the beloved demigod, complete with curly hair and a larger-than-life presence. In a nostalgic nod to the original film, Maui delivers his famous line, “You’re welcome,” sparking excitement among longtime fans.

A Familiar Face Returns to a Beloved Role

One of the most unique aspects of the remake is Dwayne Johnson’s return to the character he originally voiced in the 2016 animated hit. Unlike many Disney remakes, which often recast roles, this film retains a key connection to its roots.

Johnson, who also serves as a producer, has described the project as deeply personal, drawing inspiration from his late grandfather when bringing Maui to life.

New Cast, Same Legendary Story

While Dwayne The Rock Johnson reprises his role, the live-action adaptation introduces a new face as Moana. Rising star Catherine Laga’aia takes on the titular role, stepping in after original voice actress Auliʻi Cravalho chose to pass the torch.

Cravalho, who voiced Moana in both the original film and its sequel, emphasized the importance of authentic representation, supporting the decision to cast a new Pacific Islander actress.

The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Rena Owen, Frankie Adams, and John Tui in key family roles.

 

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Classic Villains and Visual Spectacle

The trailer doesn’t just spotlight Maui—it also offers a first look at fan-favorite villains like Tamatoa, the flamboyant giant crab, and Te Kā, the fiery demon.

These characters, known for their striking visuals in the animated version, are expected to play a major role in bringing the story’s mythical elements to life in a more realistic format.

Disney’s Live-Action Strategy Continues

The live-action Moana arrives less than a decade after the original film’s release—an unusually short turnaround compared to other Disney remakes. This move reflects the studio’s confidence in the franchise’s enduring popularity.

Following the success of recent remakes and sequels, including Moana 2 and Lilo & Stitch, Disney appears to be doubling down on reimagining its animated classics for new audiences.

The film also continues Disney’s trend of blending nostalgia with modern storytelling, appealing to both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers.

Release Date and Fan Expectations

Set to hit theaters on July 10, 2026, the live-action Moana is already generating significant buzz online. Fans are eager to see how closely the remake follows the original story and whether it can capture the same magic.

With a mix of familiar elements and fresh talent, the film aims to strike a balance between honoring the original and offering a new cinematic experience.

As anticipation builds, the first look at Dwayne Johnson’s Maui signals that Disney is staying true to the spirit of the original while embracing the possibilities of live-action storytelling.

Whether it lives up to expectations remains to be seen—but one thing is clear: Moana is ready to make another big splash.

  • Disney Reveals First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Live-Action The Rock Moana Live Action Trailer
  • Disney Reveals First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Live-Action The Rock Moana Live Action Trailer

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