Kevin Spacey’s Fiery Response to Guy Pearce’s Allegations from the sets of L.A. Confidential

Kevin Spacey has vehemently denied Guy Pearce’s recent allegations of aggressive behaviour on the L.A. Confidential (1997) set, calling the Australian actor’s claims both misleading and exaggerated. In a video posted on X, Spacey lashed out at Pearce for bringing up the issue decades later, dismissing him as someone who needs to “grow up.”

“I mean, you want to have a conversation,” an agitated Spacey said. “I’m happy to do so … But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim.”

Pearce’s Allegations: “He Targeted Me”

During a recent interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Guy Pearce opened up about his discomfort working with Spacey. While promoting The Brutalist, for which he has received an Oscar nomination, Pearce described the House of Cards actor as “extremely charming” but also “aggressive” and intimidating.

Grow up, Guy Pearce. You are not a victim. pic.twitter.com/33paGTj4Aq — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) February 18, 2025

“Really, I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man,” Pearce, now 57, said. “I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question.” While Pearce clarified that he was not sexually assaulted, he admitted that Spacey’s behaviour made him deeply uncomfortable. He first alluded to the issue in 2018, calling Spacey “a handsy guy” in an interview. At the time, Spacey was already facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

A History of Allegations Against Spacey

Pearce’s remarks come amid the lingering fallout from Spacey’s #MeToo-era scandals. Since 2017, the Oscar winner has faced multiple allegations, including a lawsuit by actor Anthony Rapp, who accused him of molestation when Rapp was 14. While Spacey was cleared of the charges in both civil and criminal trials, his Hollywood career has yet to recover.

Despite his legal victories, Pearce’s new claims add to the ongoing debate about Spacey’s character. The Australian actor revealed that he had been deeply affected by the wave of allegations against Kevin Spacey.

“I heard (the reports), and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop,” Pearce said. “I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off.”

Spacey’s Defense: “Why Did You Visit Me?”

In his video response, Kevin Spacey countered Pearce’s claims by pointing out that Pearce had visited him in Georgia a year after filming L.A. Confidential. “I apologize that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me,” he said sarcastically.

Pearce, however, stated that he has had confrontations with Spacey in the past, some of which “got ugly.”

A Divisive Figure in Hollywood

While some, like Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson, have defended Spacey and called for his return to acting, others remain sceptical. His reputation as an actor who played sinister characters—such as his roles in American Beauty and House of Cards—has made it difficult for him to stage a comeback.

With Pearce’s new claims, Spacey’s troubled legacy continues to be scrutinized, raising fresh questions about the past and his future in the entertainment industry.