Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kevin Spacey’s Fiery Response to Guy Pearce’s Allegations from the sets of L.A. Confidential

Kevin Spacey’s Fiery Response to Guy Pearce’s Allegations from the sets of L.A. Confidential

Hollywood

Kevin Spacey’s Fiery Response to Guy Pearce’s Allegations from the sets of L.A. Confidential

Screen Plunge
Published on

Kevin Spacey has vehemently denied Guy Pearce’s recent allegations of aggressive behaviour on the L.A. Confidential (1997) set, calling the Australian actor’s claims both misleading and exaggerated. In a video posted on X, Spacey lashed out at Pearce for bringing up the issue decades later, dismissing him as someone who needs to “grow up.”

“I mean, you want to have a conversation,” an agitated Spacey said. “I’m happy to do so … But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim.”

Pearce’s Allegations: “He Targeted Me”

During a recent interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Guy Pearce opened up about his discomfort working with Spacey. While promoting The Brutalist, for which he has received an Oscar nomination, Pearce described the House of Cards actor as “extremely charming” but also “aggressive” and intimidating.

“Really, I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man,” Pearce, now 57, said. “I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question.” While Pearce clarified that he was not sexually assaulted, he admitted that Spacey’s behaviour made him deeply uncomfortable. He first alluded to the issue in 2018, calling Spacey “a handsy guy” in an interview. At the time, Spacey was already facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

A History of Allegations Against Spacey

Pearce’s remarks come amid the lingering fallout from Spacey’s #MeToo-era scandals. Since 2017, the Oscar winner has faced multiple allegations, including a lawsuit by actor Anthony Rapp, who accused him of molestation when Rapp was 14. While Spacey was cleared of the charges in both civil and criminal trials, his Hollywood career has yet to recover.

Despite his legal victories, Pearce’s new claims add to the ongoing debate about Spacey’s character. The Australian actor revealed that he had been deeply affected by the wave of allegations against Kevin Spacey.

“I heard (the reports), and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop,” Pearce said. “I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off.”

Spacey’s Defense: “Why Did You Visit Me?”

In his video response, Kevin Spacey countered Pearce’s claims by pointing out that Pearce had visited him in Georgia a year after filming L.A. Confidential. “I apologize that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me,” he said sarcastically.

Pearce, however, stated that he has had confrontations with Spacey in the past, some of which “got ugly.”

A Divisive Figure in Hollywood

While some, like Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson, have defended Spacey and called for his return to acting, others remain sceptical. His reputation as an actor who played sinister characters—such as his roles in American Beauty and House of Cards—has made it difficult for him to stage a comeback.

With Pearce’s new claims, Spacey’s troubled legacy continues to be scrutinized, raising fresh questions about the past and his future in the entertainment industry.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case P Diddy Sean Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case
By February 22, 2025
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
By February 19, 2025
A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna’s Arms After Not Guilty Verdict Courtroom Erupts in Cheers Joe Tacopina A$AP Relli Rakim Mayers Denzel Washington Spike Lee Highest to Low

A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna’s Arms After Not Guilty Verdict – Courtroom Erupts in Cheers
By February 19, 2025
Kevin Spacey’s Fiery Response to Guy Pearce’s Allegations from the sets of L.A. Confidential

Kevin Spacey’s Fiery Response to Guy Pearce’s Allegations from the sets of L.A. Confidential
By February 22, 2025
Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence Tease ‘Constantine 2’ Updates “I’m Aching to Play This Guy” DC Comics Vertigo Warner Bros

Keanu Reeves “I’m Aching to Play This Guy” Director Francis Lawrence Tease ‘Constantine 2’
By February 19, 2025
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
By February 19, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
ANSR 1Wrk SuperApp For Transforming Global Capability Centers

ANSR 1Wrk: SuperApp For Transforming Global Capability Centers
By February 19, 2025
Bitget’s New Graduate Program Ticket to a High-Paying Web3 Career Web3 Ecosystem Blockchain Blockchain4Youth

Bitget’s New Graduate Program: Ticket to a High-Paying Web3 Career
By February 18, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
By February 19, 2025
Marvel Rivals Director and Seattle Design Team Laid Off Amidst NetEase Restructuring Thaddeus Sasser

Marvel Rivals Director and Seattle Design Team Laid Off Amidst NetEase Restructuring
By February 19, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action

Grammy Awards

Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action
Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama Why Dating Rumours Are Trending Again Michelle Obama

E! News

Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama: Why Dating Rumors Are Trending Again
To Top
Loading...