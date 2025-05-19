Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Hollywood Uncancels Kevin Spacey? Actor To Get Lifetime Achievement Award at Cannes

Kevin Spacey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Cannes’ Better World Gala Amid Controversy

Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood Uncancels Kevin Spacey? Actor To Get Lifetime Achievement Award at Cannes

Screen Plunge
Published on

Kevin Spacey, once one of Hollywood’s most decorated actors and later one of its most publicly shunned figures, is poised to receive a lifetime achievement award at Cannes next week, in a move some are calling the most visible “uncancelling” of the post- # MeToo era. The two-time Oscar winner will be honoured at the Better World Fund’s 10th anniversary gala dinner, hosted at the prestigious Carlton Hotel—steps away from the heart of the Cannes Film Festival. Though the event is not officially affiliated with the festival, it is deeply intertwined with the glittering ecosystem that surrounds it.

According to organisers, Kevin Spacey will be recognised “not only for his decades of artistic brilliance but also for his enduring impact on cinema and the arts.” He is also reportedly in Cannes to promote his new film, The Awakening, which is being shopped at the Marché du Film, the industry marketplace held in the basement of the Palais des Festivals.

The decision to honour Kevin Spacey comes less than a year after his acquittal in a high-profile UK trial in which he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault. That ruling followed an earlier victory in a 2022 U.S. civil case. Nonetheless, since 2017, over 30 men have accused Kevin Spacey of misconduct, prompting Netflix to cut ties with the actor and shelving several of his projects.

Public reaction to the announcement has been cautious, if not outright critical. “I used to love Kevin Spacey as an actor,” said Valèrie Guelminger, waiting outside the festival’s red carpet. “But now I feel sad and disappointed. I’m not sure I would cheer for him.” Canadian screenwriter Stephanie Johns echoed the sentiment: “There are so many white men in Hollywood who could receive this award—why him?”

Still, the Better World Fund’s decision signals a turning point in the ongoing debate over artistic legacy versus personal conduct. PR expert Mark Borkowski calls the moment “very significant,” noting, “This is the film world taking Spacey back into their bosom.”

Kevin Spacey, known for masterful performances in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects, and House of Cards, has long maintained his innocence. He has also publicly challenged former co-stars who have renewed past allegations, including a pointed video response to L.A. Confidential co-star Guy Pearce earlier this year.

Kevin Spacey’s Fiery Response to Guy Pearce’s Allegations from the sets of L.A. Confidential

While Cannes recently barred another actor from its red carpet over rape allegations and opened amid the shadow of Gérard Depardieu’s sexual assault conviction, Kevin Spacey’s return adds another complex layer to the festival’s reputation for both prestige and controversy.

Whether this marks a new chapter in Kevin Spacey’s career or simply a momentary spotlight remains to be seen. But in an industry where public memory fades quickly and redemption stories generate traffic, the Better World Fund’s award may well reignite debate on how—and when—Hollywood forgives.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Drake Loses $1.25M on Maple Leafs Game 7 Blowout, Blames the ‘Bieber Curse’ Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber

Drake Loses $1.25M on Maple Leafs Game 7 Blowout, Blames the ‘Bieber Curse’
By May 19, 2025
Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise Luke Bryan Josh King

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise
By May 19, 2025
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Make Public Appearance at Toronto Hockey Game Amid Diddy Allegations

Justin and Hailey Bieber Make Public Appearance at Toronto Hockey Game Amid Diddy Allegations
By May 19, 2025
Kevin Spacey to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Cannes’ Better World Gala Amid Controversy

Hollywood Uncancels Kevin Spacey? Actor To Get Lifetime Achievement Award at Cannes
By May 19, 2025
Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise Luke Bryan Josh King

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise
By May 19, 2025
Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan Megan Michaels Wolflick

Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know
By May 19, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry Redseer Consulting

India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry
By May 15, 2025
Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation Pakistani flags

Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India

From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India
By May 19, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal Times Internet

Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

DC Comics

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
To Top
Loading...