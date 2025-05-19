Hollywood Uncancels Kevin Spacey? Actor To Get Lifetime Achievement Award at Cannes

Kevin Spacey, once one of Hollywood’s most decorated actors and later one of its most publicly shunned figures, is poised to receive a lifetime achievement award at Cannes next week, in a move some are calling the most visible “uncancelling” of the post- # MeToo era. The two-time Oscar winner will be honoured at the Better World Fund’s 10th anniversary gala dinner, hosted at the prestigious Carlton Hotel—steps away from the heart of the Cannes Film Festival. Though the event is not officially affiliated with the festival, it is deeply intertwined with the glittering ecosystem that surrounds it.

According to organisers, Kevin Spacey will be recognised “not only for his decades of artistic brilliance but also for his enduring impact on cinema and the arts.” He is also reportedly in Cannes to promote his new film, The Awakening, which is being shopped at the Marché du Film, the industry marketplace held in the basement of the Palais des Festivals.

The decision to honour Kevin Spacey comes less than a year after his acquittal in a high-profile UK trial in which he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault. That ruling followed an earlier victory in a 2022 U.S. civil case. Nonetheless, since 2017, over 30 men have accused Kevin Spacey of misconduct, prompting Netflix to cut ties with the actor and shelving several of his projects.

Public reaction to the announcement has been cautious, if not outright critical. “I used to love Kevin Spacey as an actor,” said Valèrie Guelminger, waiting outside the festival’s red carpet. “But now I feel sad and disappointed. I’m not sure I would cheer for him.” Canadian screenwriter Stephanie Johns echoed the sentiment: “There are so many white men in Hollywood who could receive this award—why him?”

Still, the Better World Fund’s decision signals a turning point in the ongoing debate over artistic legacy versus personal conduct. PR expert Mark Borkowski calls the moment “very significant,” noting, “This is the film world taking Spacey back into their bosom.”

Kevin Spacey, known for masterful performances in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects, and House of Cards, has long maintained his innocence. He has also publicly challenged former co-stars who have renewed past allegations, including a pointed video response to L.A. Confidential co-star Guy Pearce earlier this year.

While Cannes recently barred another actor from its red carpet over rape allegations and opened amid the shadow of Gérard Depardieu’s sexual assault conviction, Kevin Spacey’s return adds another complex layer to the festival’s reputation for both prestige and controversy.

Whether this marks a new chapter in Kevin Spacey’s career or simply a momentary spotlight remains to be seen. But in an industry where public memory fades quickly and redemption stories generate traffic, the Better World Fund’s award may well reignite debate on how—and when—Hollywood forgives.