Kevin Spacey Testifies About Diagnosis and House of Cards Fallout in Ongoing Trial

Actor Kevin Spacey took the witness stand in a California courtroom this week, acknowledging that he was diagnosed with sexual compulsive behavior during treatment in 2017. The testimony came as part of a high-stakes civil trial tied to the production turmoil surrounding the Netflix political drama House of Cards.

The case centers on a legal dispute between production company Media Rights Capital and insurer Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company, with both sides arguing over who should cover major financial losses tied to the show’s disrupted final season.

Treatment Following Allegations

During testimony, Kevin Spacey confirmed that he voluntarily entered an inpatient treatment facility in Arizona in late 2017 following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced publicly. Medical records from the facility included a Kevin Spacey diagnosis describing “sexual compulsive behavior” and generalized anxiety disorder.

While the actor acknowledged the diagnosis exists in the records, he also expressed frustration with some notes written by doctors during his treatment. Spacey claimed several statements attributed to him in the documentation were inaccurate or misrepresented.

He told the court that he sought treatment primarily to reflect on his behavior and personal struggles during what he described as a difficult period in his life.

The Legal Battle Behind the Testimony

The courtroom testimony is part of a broader insurance lawsuit arising from the 2017 production shutdown of House of Cards. At the time, the show’s storyline centered heavily on Kevin Spacey’s character, President Frank Underwood.

Following the allegations, the production halted filming and eventually rewrote the final season without the actor. This sudden shift triggered financial disputes between the production company and its insurer, with losses reportedly reaching tens of millions of dollars.

Attorneys for Media Rights Capital argue that Kevin Spacey’s medical condition played a role in his inability to continue working on the series. Meanwhile, Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company contends that the shutdown was driven primarily by public controversy surrounding the allegations rather than by a qualifying medical issue.

Actor Continues to Dispute Allegations

Throughout his testimony, Kevin Spacey strongly denied claims that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with crew members on the show. He stated that he never touched anyone in a sexual manner on set and suggested that some allegations were fabricated.

The actor also noted that he has faced multiple legal challenges related to the accusations in recent years. In some cases, he has been cleared of liability or acquitted of criminal charges, though civil disputes stemming from the allegations continue.

A Trial With Major Financial Stakes

The ongoing case could determine whether insurance policies cover the financial consequences of the disrupted television production. The production company is reportedly seeking compensation that could exceed $100 million.

As testimony continues, the trial highlights not only the legal complexities of insurance disputes in the entertainment industry but also the long-lasting impact of public allegations on major television productions and careers.