Indian Pickleball Association Charts Ambitious Future as National Sports Federation

In a landmark moment for one of the fastest-growing sports in India, the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) held a special meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to mark its official recognition as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for pickleball by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India.

The gathering, attended by board members, state representatives, and key stakeholders from across the country, signalled the beginning of a new era for pickleball in India. With representation from over 25 states and union territories, the event focused on building a strategic roadmap to mainstream the sport, expand its reach, and establish India as a global force in pickleball.

“This is more than just a recognition. It’s a historic call to action,” said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of IPA. “We now have the platform to build a world-class sporting ecosystem for pickleball—driven by talent, access, training, and international ambition.”

The IPA unveiled a wide-ranging development plan for 2025 and beyond, which includes:

100+ pickleball events across the country for all age groups and categories.

The launch of India’s first official Pickleball Nationals under MYAS is expected to feature over 1,000 players in individual and team formats.

A new ranking structure to formalise athlete development and competition.

A flagship league in partnership with the Times Group, featuring Indian and international players.

A Masters tournament to crown the top-ranked athletes at the end of the year.

One key pillar of the IPA’s vision is grassroots and institutional integration. Through the Khelo India initiative, school partnerships, and coaching certifications, the association aims to bring pickleball into schools, colleges, and sports academies nationwide. The IPA also announced plans to accredit academies, develop technical training programs for coaches and referees, and work with local governments on infrastructure projects to build dedicated courts across India.

Global engagement is also high on the agenda. The IPA plans to collaborate with the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF) and pursue India’s inclusion in the Olympic movement. India is also positioned as a potential host for the first official Asia Cup, further enhancing its international profile.

Aalap Sharma, Treasurer of IPA, summed up the association’s bold vision: “The recognition by MYAS is just the beginning. We want to make India a global hub for pickleball—competitive, inclusive, and accessible. We’re laying the foundation for a thriving pickleball future through strategic partnerships and community-driven development.”

With its new status as the NSF and aggressive roadmap ahead, the Indian Pickleball Association is no longer on the sidelines. It is now at the forefront of a revolution—one that aims to turn every corner of India into a pickleball court and every player into a medal contender on the world stage.