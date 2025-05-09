Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Indian Pickleball Association Charts Ambitious Future as National Sports Federation

Indian Pickleball Association Charts Ambitious Future as National Sports Federation

Pickleball

Indian Pickleball Association Charts Ambitious Future as National Sports Federation

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a landmark moment for one of the fastest-growing sports in India, the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) held a special meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to mark its official recognition as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for pickleball by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India.

The gathering, attended by board members, state representatives, and key stakeholders from across the country, signalled the beginning of a new era for pickleball in India. With representation from over 25 states and union territories, the event focused on building a strategic roadmap to mainstream the sport, expand its reach, and establish India as a global force in pickleball.

“This is more than just a recognition. It’s a historic call to action,” said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of IPA. “We now have the platform to build a world-class sporting ecosystem for pickleball—driven by talent, access, training, and international ambition.”

The IPA unveiled a wide-ranging development plan for 2025 and beyond, which includes:

100+ pickleball events across the country for all age groups and categories.

The launch of India’s first official Pickleball Nationals under MYAS is expected to feature over 1,000 players in individual and team formats.

A new ranking structure to formalise athlete development and competition.

A flagship league in partnership with the Times Group, featuring Indian and international players.

A Masters tournament to crown the top-ranked athletes at the end of the year.

One key pillar of the IPA’s vision is grassroots and institutional integration. Through the Khelo India initiative, school partnerships, and coaching certifications, the association aims to bring pickleball into schools, colleges, and sports academies nationwide. The IPA also announced plans to accredit academies, develop technical training programs for coaches and referees, and work with local governments on infrastructure projects to build dedicated courts across India.

Global engagement is also high on the agenda. The IPA plans to collaborate with the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF) and pursue India’s inclusion in the Olympic movement. India is also positioned as a potential host for the first official Asia Cup, further enhancing its international profile.

Aalap Sharma, Treasurer of IPA, summed up the association’s bold vision: “The recognition by MYAS is just the beginning. We want to make India a global hub for pickleball—competitive, inclusive, and accessible. We’re laying the foundation for a thriving pickleball future through strategic partnerships and community-driven development.”

With its new status as the NSF and aggressive roadmap ahead, the Indian Pickleball Association is no longer on the sidelines. It is now at the forefront of a revolution—one that aims to turn every corner of India into a pickleball court and every player into a medal contender on the world stage.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Indian Pickleball Association Charts Ambitious Future as National Sports Federation

Indian Pickleball Association Charts Ambitious Future as National Sports Federation
By May 10, 2025
Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit
By May 10, 2025
Red Bull Shake-Up? Reports Suggest Christian Horner Could Be Replaced by Former Alpine Boss Oliver Oakes McLaren Mercedes Max Verstappen

Red Bull Shake-Up? Reports Suggest Christian Horner Could Be Replaced by Former Alpine Boss
By May 10, 2025
Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025? A Complete Unknown James Mangold

Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025?
By May 10, 2025
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reunite in Crime Thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’—Trailer Drops Ahead of Cannes Premiere A$AP Rocky Malcolm X and Inside Man

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reunite in Crime Thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’—Trailer Drops Ahead of Cannes Premiere
By May 10, 2025
Charlize Theron Returns in First Trailer for The Old Guard 2, Set to Premiere on Netflix July 2

Charlize Theron Returns in First Trailer for The Old Guard 2, Set to Premiere on Netflix July 2
By May 9, 2025
PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition

PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition
By May 10, 2025
Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit
By May 10, 2025
India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge ideaForge, Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Drone Warfare Drone Stocks

India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge
By May 9, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!

The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!
By May 9, 2025
Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass

Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass
By May 9, 2025
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

News

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
To Top
Loading...