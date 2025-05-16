Amazon MGM Snaps Up Global Rights to Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper 2 in $50M+ Deal

In a significant acquisition move ahead of the Cannes market, Amazon MGM Studios has secured worldwide rights to The Beekeeper 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Jason Statham’s 2024 action hit. The deal, reportedly worth more than $50 million, solidifies the sequel as a tentpole title for the studio’s expanding theatrical and streaming ambitions.

Jason Statham returns to lead the sequel, reprising his role as the mysterious and lethal former intelligence operative turned vigilante. Production is set to begin this fall, with The Night Comes for Us director Timo Tjahjanto taking the helm. Umair Aleem, who previously penned the action-thriller Kate, wrote the screenplay.

The first instalment, The Beekeeper, directed by David Ayer, was a surprise box office success. Centred around a retired intelligence agent who exacts vengeance after a phishing scam devastates his elderly landlady, the film resonated with global audiences. It went on to gross $163 million worldwide, becoming a sleeper hit and sparking immediate interest in franchise potential. Amazon distributed the first film domestically, while Miramax handled international sales.

Miramax is producing the sequel and brokered the lucrative deal with Amazon and MGM. According to insiders, the sequel will be released theatrically in several major markets, potentially among the first releases under Amazon’s growing international theatrical division. This reflects Amazon’s evolving strategy of blending theatrical releases with its streaming pipeline, particularly for action franchises with global appeal.

The sequel also signals a strategic shift for Miramax, which is leaning away from traditional in-house sales and toward high-value partnerships with global distributors like Amazon. This model is expected to be seen more frequently, with Cannes likely serving as a launchpad for similar deals. Miramax has already aligned with Patrick Wachsberger’s 193 to sell other projects at this year’s market, such as Scandalous!.

The Beekeeper 2 boasts a strong production team, including Jason Statham himself under his Punch Palace Productions banner. He’ll produce alongside Chris Long (Long Shot Productions) and producer Wimmer. The trio previously collaborated with Amazon on A Working Man, directed by David Ayer, which recently crossed $98 million at the box office.

Amazon’s renewed investment in action-centric, star-driven properties comes at a time when the global theatrical market is cautiously rebounding. Statham, long a bankable action star thanks to hits like The Transporter, The Meg, and the Fast & Furious franchise, remains a reliable draw both in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

As anticipation builds for Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper 2, the film is expected to generate strong buzz throughout the Cannes Film Market. With its gritty action, espionage themes, and franchise potential, the sequel represents a potent mix of commercial appeal and global reach for Amazon MGM.

With production looming and a theatrical release planned for key territories, The Beekeeper 2 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about action sequels of 2025.