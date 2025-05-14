First Look: Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale Star in John Madden Biopic ‘Madden’

The legendary life of John Madden is hitting the big screen in Madden. This upcoming Amazon MGM Studios biopic stars Nicolas Cage as the iconic NFL coach and broadcaster, and Christian Bale as Al Davis, the fiery owner of the Oakland Raiders. Directed and written by Oscar-nominated filmmaker David O. Russell (The Fighter, American Hustle), the film promises to deliver a dynamic and emotional look into the man who became more than just a football coach, evolving into a cultural phenomenon.

The first official look at the film, revealed on Tuesday, shows Nicolas Cage transformed into Madden, complete with the energy and presence that made the real-life figure so beloved. Alongside him, Christian Bale plays Al Davis, Madden’s sometimes adversarial, always compelling partner when they led the Raiders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios (@amazonmgmstudios)

Madden traces the Hall of Famer’s rise from modest beginnings to coaching stardom, culminating in a Super Bowl XI win with the Oakland Raiders in 1976. But the story doesn’t stop on the field. The film follows Madden through his second act as a broadcaster, where his enthusiastic style and insightful commentary revolutionised sports media, and into his third act as a digital icon, lending his name and persona to the Madden NFL video game franchise, now a billion-dollar empire.

While the movie is positioned as a biopic, it’s also described as an origin story for Madden NFL, one of the most successful video game franchises of all time. Fans can expect the film to explore Madden’s influence on not just football, but entertainment and pop culture at large.

Joining Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale is a strong supporting cast: comedian John Mulaney steps into the role of Trip Hawkins, the founder of Electronic Arts, the gaming company behind the Madden NFL series. Kathryn Hahn will portray Virginia Madden, John’s wife, while Sienna Miller plays Carol Davis, Al Davis’s widow and a co-owner of the Raiders.

Behind the camera, Madden boasts an impressive production team. The project is produced in collaboration with Skydance Sports and features industry heavyweights like Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and David O. Russell himself. Notably, NFL veteran and media personality Michael Strahan is among the executive producers, alongside David Bloomfield and Constance Schwartz-Morini, signalling the NFL’s vested interest in bringing Madden’s legacy to life on screen.

With sports, drama, nostalgia, and powerhouse performances on the horizon, Madden aims to deliver more than just a football story — it will capture the evolution of a man who left an indelible mark on American culture. The release date has yet to be announced, but with this first glimpse generating significant buzz, Madden is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated sports films in recent memory.