‘John Rambo’ Origin Movie Set to Ignite Cannes Market: Millennium Media Launches Prequel to Iconic Franchise

In a move that will excite action fans worldwide, Millennium Media has officially launched John Rambo, a prequel to the legendary First Blood franchise, at this year’s Cannes market. Described as a high-octane origin story of one of cinema’s most iconic action heroes, the film promises to explore the untold chapters of John Rambo’s early life during the Vietnam War.

At the helm of the new project is Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander, best known for his distinctive work on Rare Exports, Big Game, and Sisu. Helander brings a gritty, stylised vision that has resonated with fans of bold, high-concept action — an ideal match for the psychological and physical complexity of a young Rambo. The screenplay is penned by acclaimed writing duo Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, whose past works include Black Adam, Informer, and the award-nominated The Mauritanian.

While plot details are kept tight, producers confirmed that the Millennium Media film will explore John Rambo’s transformation from a young soldier into the battle-hardened warrior audiences first met in 1982’s First Blood. Principal photography is slated to begin in October in Thailand, with casting currently in progress. Notably, Sylvester Stallone, who originated the role and has defined the character for more than four decades, is not currently attached to the project, though producers have reportedly left the door open for a potential role.

Kevin King-Templeton (Templeton Media), Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, and Avi Lerner are producing the new film. Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier, and Amanda Presmyk are executive producers.

“We are thrilled to introduce a fresh new chapter to the Rambo legacy,” said Millennium President Jonathan Yunger. “This project is a tribute to one of the best franchises in movie history that will appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences alike.”

Jalmari Helander, clearly a devoted fan of the character, shared his personal connection: “I have been the biggest fan of Rambo since the age of 11. It is so surreal to be in a situation where I can actually make my own Rambo movie. The chain of events that got me here makes, in a fantastic way, my whole childhood make sense.”

Based on the character created by David Morrell in his novel First Blood, the Rambo franchise has been a cornerstone of American action cinema. The original 1982 film, directed by the late Ted Kotcheff, introduced Stallone as the Green Beret-turned-drifter, launching a five-film saga that has grossed over $800 million worldwide. The most recent entry, Rambo: Last Blood (2019), earned $92 million globally.

With John Rambo, Millennium Media is betting big on nostalgia, legacy, and reinvention. With Jalmari Helander’s distinctive style and the writing duo’s track record, the film could very well bring the iconic warrior roaring back to relevance for a new generation.

In the words of the man himself: “Nothing is over.”