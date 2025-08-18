Kevin Costner & Jake Gyllenhaal to Lead Long-Awaited ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ for Amazon MGM

After more than two decades of stalled development, rewrites, and shifting talent, Amazon MGM has officially secured Honeymoon with Harry — and the long-awaited dramedy has landed two Hollywood heavyweights. Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to star, with directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (best known for Crazy, Stupid, Love) bringing the film to life from a script by acclaimed writer Dan Fogelman.

The Story Behind Honeymoon with Harry

Based on a novel by Bart Baker, Honeymoon with Harry follows the emotional journey of a grieving man played by Jake Gyllenhaal, whose fiancée tragically dies two days before their wedding. Instead of canceling the trip, he embarks on the honeymoon with his would-be father-in-law, played by Kevin Costner. The story blends heartbreak, humor, and healing, promising audiences a poignant mix of family drama and unlikely companionship.

With Kevin Costner’s gravitas and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ability to balance intensity with vulnerability, the pairing already has fans buzzing about potential award-season recognition.

A Hollywood Odyssey

The film’s development history reads like a saga of its own. Over the years, Honeymoon with Harry drew interest from Vince Vaughn, Jack Nicholson, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, and even directors like Paul Haggis (Crash) and Jonathan Demme (Silence of the Lambs). But despite high-profile talent circling, the project never advanced beyond early stages.

Producer Mike Karz of Gulfstream Pictures refused to give up. After the rights lapsed, he revived the project with Amazon MGM, keeping Fogelman’s script of Honeymoon with Harry intact. Now, with a powerhouse cast and acclaimed directors attached, the project finally feels destined to reach the screen.

Big Names Behind the Scenes

The film also marks the producing debut of Jennifer Salke, the former Amazon MGM studio head, via her new banner Sullivan Street Productions. Jennifer Salke’s involvement adds an intriguing layer of continuity, as she championed many successful Amazon projects during her tenure.

Amazon MGM, meanwhile, is betting on star-driven prestige projects. Jake Gyllenhaal recently delivered one of the streamer’s biggest hits with the Road House remake. At the same time, Kevin Costner, fresh off his Yellowstone exit, has been deep in production on his ambitious Western saga Horizon.

Between the deeply emotional premise, powerhouse performances, and the directing team behind some of Hollywood’s most beloved dramedies, Honeymoon with Harry is shaping up to be one of Amazon MGM’s most high-profile releases in years.

For fans of heartfelt, character-driven stories with A-list star power, this long-delayed passion project may prove worth the 20-year wait.