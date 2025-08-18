Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kevin Costner & Jake Gyllenhaal to Lead Long-Awaited ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ for Amazon MGM

Kevin Costner & Jake Gyllenhaal to Lead Long-Awaited ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ for Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM

Kevin Costner & Jake Gyllenhaal to Lead Long-Awaited ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ for Amazon MGM

Screen Plunge
Published on

After more than two decades of stalled development, rewrites, and shifting talent, Amazon MGM has officially secured Honeymoon with Harry — and the long-awaited dramedy has landed two Hollywood heavyweights. Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to star, with directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (best known for Crazy, Stupid, Love) bringing the film to life from a script by acclaimed writer Dan Fogelman.

The project, first launched in 2004, has long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most elusive productions, attracting A-list interest but never making it to the screen — until now.



The Story Behind Honeymoon with Harry

Based on a novel by Bart Baker, Honeymoon with Harry follows the emotional journey of a grieving man played by Jake Gyllenhaal, whose fiancée tragically dies two days before their wedding. Instead of canceling the trip, he embarks on the honeymoon with his would-be father-in-law, played by Kevin Costner. The story blends heartbreak, humor, and healing, promising audiences a poignant mix of family drama and unlikely companionship.

With Kevin Costner’s gravitas and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ability to balance intensity with vulnerability, the pairing already has fans buzzing about potential award-season recognition.

A Hollywood Odyssey

The film’s development history reads like a saga of its own. Over the years, Honeymoon with Harry drew interest from Vince Vaughn, Jack Nicholson, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, and even directors like Paul Haggis (Crash) and Jonathan Demme (Silence of the Lambs). But despite high-profile talent circling, the project never advanced beyond early stages.

Producer Mike Karz of Gulfstream Pictures refused to give up. After the rights lapsed, he revived the project with Amazon MGM, keeping Fogelman’s script of Honeymoon with Harry intact. Now, with a powerhouse cast and acclaimed directors attached, the project finally feels destined to reach the screen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)

Big Names Behind the Scenes

The film also marks the producing debut of Jennifer Salke, the former Amazon MGM studio head, via her new banner Sullivan Street Productions. Jennifer Salke’s involvement adds an intriguing layer of continuity, as she championed many successful Amazon projects during her tenure.

Amazon MGM, meanwhile, is betting on star-driven prestige projects. Jake Gyllenhaal recently delivered one of the streamer’s biggest hits with the Road House remake. At the same time, Kevin Costner, fresh off his Yellowstone exit, has been deep in production on his ambitious Western saga Horizon.

Between the deeply emotional premise, powerhouse performances, and the directing team behind some of Hollywood’s most beloved dramedies, Honeymoon with Harry is shaping up to be one of Amazon MGM’s most high-profile releases in years.

For fans of heartfelt, character-driven stories with A-list star power, this long-delayed passion project may prove worth the 20-year wait.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
By August 18, 2025
Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million Mike Conner

Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million
By August 18, 2025
Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence
By August 17, 2025
Shudder Good Boy Trailer Promises a Terrifying Dog’s-Eye View of the Supernatural

Good Boy Trailer Promises a Terrifying Dog’s-Eye View of the Supernatural
By August 19, 2025
Kevin Costner & Jake Gyllenhaal to Lead Long-Awaited ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ for Amazon MGM

Kevin Costner & Jake Gyllenhaal to Lead Long-Awaited ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ for Amazon MGM
By August 19, 2025
Bend It Like Beckham Sequel Confirmed After 23 Years — Gurinder Chadha Brings Back the Iconic Story

Bend It Like Beckham Sequel Confirmed After 23 Years — Gurinder Chadha Brings Back the Iconic Story
By August 18, 2025
China Unicom Beijing Powers World’s First Humanoid Robot Games with Cutting-Edge 5G-A Network Huawei

China Unicom Beijing Powers World’s First Humanoid Robot Games with Cutting-Edge 5G-A Network
By August 19, 2025
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
By August 18, 2025
Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million Mike Conner

Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million
By August 18, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
China Unicom Beijing Powers World’s First Humanoid Robot Games with Cutting-Edge 5G-A Network Huawei

China Unicom Beijing Powers World’s First Humanoid Robot Games with Cutting-Edge 5G-A Network
By August 19, 2025
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
By August 18, 2025
Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence
By August 17, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management Manoj Adlakha, Founder and CEO of RedBeryl™

Artificial Intelligence

RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
To Top
Loading...