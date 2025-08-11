Connect with us

Lily James Boards Chris Hemsworth’s High-Stakes Submarine Thriller ‘Subversion’ for Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM Studios is diving into deep-water action with Subversion, a high-octane submarine thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Lily James. Directed by Patrick Vollrath (7500), the film promises tense underwater chases, cartel intrigue, and dangerous high-seas maneuvers.

Chris Hemsworth plays a once-promising naval commander whose career takes a dangerous turn when a shadowy, cartel-like organization blackmails him into piloting a submarine loaded with illegal cargo across treacherous international waters. His mission turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse when a determined Coast Guard officer, played by Lily James, pursues him relentlessly. With peril lurking inside and outside the sub, every move could mean life or death.

The script, penned by Andrew Ferguson, brings together edge-of-your-seat tension and blockbuster spectacle. Lorenzo di Bonaventura produces under his di Bonaventura Pictures banner, with Stephen Shafer and Greg Cohen serving as executive producers.



Lily James Expands Her Action Portfolio

Lily James, best known for her Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice-nominated turn as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, is taking on a new kind of challenge with Subversion. While she has built a reputation for transformative performances, this role throws her into the action genre’s high-pressure environment, marking a departure from her recent dramatic and biographical work.

Her busy slate for 2025 includes Swiped—inspired by Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd—which she also produced via her Parodos Pictures banner, premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. She will also appear alongside Riz Ahmed in David Mackenzie’s Relay, hitting U.S. theatres on August 22, and is currently filming Harmonia, a psychological drama by Oscar-winner Guy Nattiv. Future projects include Takashi Miike’s Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and a Cliffhanger reboot, both showcasing her growing range as a performer and producer.

 

A post shared by @lilyjamesofficial

Hemsworth’s Return to Gritty Action

While Chris Hemsworth is known worldwide for his work in Thor and Extraction, Subversion offers a different kind of hero: flawed, desperate, and trapped in a morally complex mission. The role gives him room to explore shades of grey and high-intensity drama, potentially blending elements of espionage thrillers with claustrophobic submarine tension.

High-Stakes Maritime Showdown

The pairing of Chris Hemsworth and Lily James, along with Vollrath’s proven ability to wring nerve-shredding suspense from confined spaces (7500 unfolded entirely inside a cockpit), makes Subversion one of Amazon MGM’s most anticipated upcoming releases. Audiences can expect a mix of pulse-pounding action sequences, nail-biting pursuit, and psychological warfare beneath the waves.

Production is underway, with no official release date announced yet. However, with its star power, taut premise, and global stakes, Subversion is already shaping up to be a major streaming and theatrical event.


