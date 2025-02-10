Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway ‘Othello’ Set to Make History

Connect with us

Broadway is about to witness a Shakespearean event like no other. Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to lead a star-studded revival of Othello, marking the first Broadway production of the classic tragedy in over 40 years. But just as rehearsals kicked off, Washington revealed a shocking personal struggle that could impact his performance.

Denzel Washington Becomes the Most-Nominated Black Actor in Golden Globe History

A Long-Awaited Return of Othello

The highly anticipated revival, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, is set to begin previews on February 24, 2025, at New York City’s Barrymore Theatre. The official opening night is scheduled for March 23, 2025, with a strictly limited 15-week run concluding on June 8, 2025. The last time Othello graced Broadway was in 1982, with the legendary James Earl Jones as Othello and Christopher Plummer as Iago. With Washington stepping into the title role and Gyllenhaal playing the manipulative Iago, this revival promises to be one of the most significant Broadway events of the decade.

Star-Studded Cast & Creative Team of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are joined by a stellar cast, including Molly Osborne as Desdemona, Tony Award-winner Andrew Burnap as Cassio, Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Emilia, Daniel Pearce, Julee Cerda, Neal Bledsoe, Ezra Knight, Gene Gillette, and Rob Heaps in supporting roles.

The production’s creative team includes scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, and sound designer Justin Ellington. Claire Warden has been hired as the intimacy director, ensuring the emotionally charged scenes are handled with authenticity and care.

Washington’s Secret Struggle: “It’s Affecting My Speech”

While fans eagerly await Denzel Washington’s return to the Shakespearean stage, the 70-year-old actor recently revealed a serious personal challenge—he nearly bit his tongue off a few months ago. In an interview, Denzel Washington admitted that the injury had affected his speech, making rehearsals more difficult than expected. “The swelling makes it hard to deliver certain lines,” he confessed, though he views the struggle as a test of faith and is relying on prayer for strength.

Washington & Gyllenhaal: Shakespearean Powerhouses

This isn’t Washington’s first foray into Shakespeare—he has starred in Coriolanus, Richard III, and Julius Caesar on stage. More recently, he earned an Oscar nomination for his 2021 film adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Jake Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, made his Broadway debut in 2014’s Constellations and has since starred in Sunday in the Park with George (2017) and Sea Wall/A Life (2019), the latter of which earned him a Tony nomination.


