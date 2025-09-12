Prime Video Halts Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Amid Production Uncertainty

Fans of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will have to wait longer than expected for the spy drama’s highly anticipated second season. Amazon Prime Video has officially paused production, originally slated to begin this fall, leaving the future of the hit series in limbo.

The stylish espionage reimagining, co-created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, took streaming by storm with its 2024 debut, earning 16 Emmy nominations and two wins, including honors for Michaela Coel’s guest performance and stunt coordination. Despite its critical acclaim and strong viewership, the path forward for season two has become increasingly complicated.







Relocation and Tax Credit Deadline

Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season one was filmed in New York, but season two was set to relocate to Los Angeles after securing a $22.4 million tax credit from the California Film Commission. Under commission rules, filming must begin within 18 months of receiving the award, which was granted in March 2025. With production paused and no restart date in sight, the show now faces a race against the clock to retain those funds.

Behind-the-Scenes Challenges

Compounding matters, co-creator and showrunner Francesca Sloane recently signed an overall deal with HBO, where she is also developing Big Little Lies season three. Her commitments there could further delay Mr. & Mrs. Smith, despite her original plan to remain a showrunner.

Meanwhile, casting continues to evolve. Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 was set to introduce Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher as new iterations of the iconic Smiths. Original stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, both Emmy-nominated for their performances in season one, were not expected to reprise their roles on screen. However, Donald Glover remains attached as executive producer. No additional casting announcements have been made.

Prime Video’s Prestige Play on Hold

For Amazon Prime Video, Mr. & Mrs. Smith represented both a prestige win and a mainstream success, blending sharp writing, high-stakes action, and unexpected chemistry between its leads. Its pause raises concerns about momentum loss, especially as the streaming landscape grows increasingly competitive.

With Amazon MGM Studios producing, the show’s delay could affect Prime Video’s broader slate of award-caliber programming. The lack of clarity also leaves fans speculating about whether the new cast members will get their chance to shine or if the production challenges could push the series into indefinite limbo.

Neither Prime Video nor Amazon MGM Studios has offered an official comment on the pause, leaving fans and industry watchers to speculate about the show’s future. Still, given its critical acclaim and award recognition, many expect Mr. & Mrs. Smith season two will eventually move forward—albeit on a delayed timeline.

Until then, fans of the Emmy-nominated spy drama may be left wondering whether this pause is simply a scheduling setback—or a sign of deeper turbulence behind the scenes.

