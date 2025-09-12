Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Prime Video Halts Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Amid Production Uncertainty

Amazon Prime Video Halts Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Amid Production Uncertainty Donald Glover Amazon MGM Tax Credits

Amazon MGM

Prime Video Halts Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Amid Production Uncertainty

Screen Plunge
Published on

Fans of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will have to wait longer than expected for the spy drama’s highly anticipated second season. Amazon Prime Video has officially paused production, originally slated to begin this fall, leaving the future of the hit series in limbo.

The stylish espionage reimagining, co-created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, took streaming by storm with its 2024 debut, earning 16 Emmy nominations and two wins, including honors for Michaela Coel’s guest performance and stunt coordination. Despite its critical acclaim and strong viewership, the path forward for season two has become increasingly complicated.



Relocation and Tax Credit Deadline

Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season one was filmed in New York, but season two was set to relocate to Los Angeles after securing a $22.4 million tax credit from the California Film Commission. Under commission rules, filming must begin within 18 months of receiving the award, which was granted in March 2025. With production paused and no restart date in sight, the show now faces a race against the clock to retain those funds.

Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane in Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1

Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane in Mr. & Mrs. Smith 

Behind-the-Scenes Challenges

Compounding matters, co-creator and showrunner Francesca Sloane recently signed an overall deal with HBO, where she is also developing Big Little Lies season three. Her commitments there could further delay Mr. & Mrs. Smith, despite her original plan to remain a showrunner.

Meanwhile, casting continues to evolve. Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 was set to introduce Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher as new iterations of the iconic Smiths. Original stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, both Emmy-nominated for their performances in season one, were not expected to reprise their roles on screen. However, Donald Glover remains attached as executive producer. No additional casting announcements have been made.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Culture Rated (@cultureratedpv)

Prime Video’s Prestige Play on Hold

For Amazon Prime Video, Mr. & Mrs. Smith represented both a prestige win and a mainstream success, blending sharp writing, high-stakes action, and unexpected chemistry between its leads. Its pause raises concerns about momentum loss, especially as the streaming landscape grows increasingly competitive.

Amazon Prime Cancels “The Wheel of Time” After Three Seasons: What Went Wrong With the Epic Fantasy Series?

With Amazon MGM Studios producing, the show’s delay could affect Prime Video’s broader slate of award-caliber programming. The lack of clarity also leaves fans speculating about whether the new cast members will get their chance to shine or if the production challenges could push the series into indefinite limbo.

Neither Prime Video nor Amazon MGM Studios has offered an official comment on the pause, leaving fans and industry watchers to speculate about the show’s future. Still, given its critical acclaim and award recognition, many expect Mr. & Mrs. Smith season two will eventually move forward—albeit on a delayed timeline.

Until then, fans of the Emmy-nominated spy drama may be left wondering whether this pause is simply a scheduling setback—or a sign of deeper turbulence behind the scenes.

  • Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane in Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1
  • Amazon Prime Video Halts Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Amid Production Uncertainty Donald Glover Amazon MGM Tax Credits
  • Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane in Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1
  • Amazon Prime Video Halts Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Amid Production Uncertainty Donald Glover Amazon MGM Tax Credits

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Amazon MGM

Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks

Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks
By September 12, 2025
Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”

Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”
By September 12, 2025
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
By September 12, 2025
The Long Walk Stephen King’s Dystopian Tale Becomes a Brutal Yet Beautiful Story of Male Friendship

The Long Walk : Stephen King’s Dystopian Tale Becomes a Brutal Yet Beautiful Story of Male Friendship
By September 13, 2025
Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa Music, Motorcycles & Madness

Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa: Music, Motorcycles & Madness
By September 12, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign James Mangold

Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa Music, Motorcycles & Madness

Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa: Music, Motorcycles & Madness
By September 12, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign James Mangold

Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Russian mRNA Cancer Vaccine Enteromix Sparks Hope — But Experts Urge Caution

Russian mRNA Cancer Vaccine Enteromix Sparks Hope — But Experts Urge Caution
By September 9, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced: New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed
By September 12, 2025
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Netradyne D-450 Launches AI-Powered Drowsiness Detection System to Revolutionize Road Safety in India

Netradyne Launches AI-Powered Drowsiness Detection System to Revolutionize Road Safety in India
By September 9, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama Sergio

Formula 1

Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

Apple

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
To Top
Loading...