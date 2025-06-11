Stephen King’s The Institute Brings Psychic Horror to MGM+ This July: Watch the Chilling Trailer Now

Stephen King is back — and this time, he’s bringing mind-bending terror to a whole new level. MGM+ has officially unveiled the first trailer for The Institute, a highly anticipated series based on King’s 2019 bestselling novel. The eight-episode psychological thriller premieres July 13, and it already promises to be one of the most chilling TV events of the year.

The story centers around Luke Ellis, a young genius played by Joe Freeman, who is abducted in the dead of night and wakes up in a mysterious facility known only as The Institute. There, Luke discovers he’s not alone — dozens of other children, all gifted with supernatural powers like telekinesis and telepathy, are trapped with him. Each arrived under similar traumatic circumstances, and all are subject to sinister experiments by the Institute’s cold-hearted overseers.

“It feels like a nail is being hammered into your forehead.”

The trailer kicks off with an eerie voiceover — “There are things going on that you would not believe” — as glimpses of clinical horror, sterile corridors, and suffering children unfold. One child, in a harrowing moment, describes the sensation of the experiments: “It feels like a nail is being hammered into your forehead.”







This Stephen King adaptation is directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, From), with the screenplay by Benjamin Cavell (Justified, The Stand). Both are King veterans, having worked on past adaptations of his chilling tales.

An A-List Cast Brings King’s Characters to Life

Alongside Freeman, The Institute boasts a powerful cast. Ben Barnes stars as Tim Jamieson, a former cop with a haunted past who may hold the key to Luke’s escape. The two narratives — one inside the facility, the other in a quiet town nearby — are set to collide in explosive fashion.

Mary-Louise Parker takes on the role of Ms. Sigsby, the Institute’s chilling administrator. Rounding out the ensemble are Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, Julian Richings, and Robert Joy.

King, Cavell, and Bender Reunite for Maximum Terror

Stephen King himself serves as executive producer alongside Bender, Cavell, Gary Barber, Sam Sheridan, and Ed Redlich, ensuring that the adaptation stays faithful to the book’s dark, unflinching tone.

With its chilling blend of sci-fi horror, government conspiracy, and childhood trauma, The Institute is drawing early comparisons to Stranger Things — but with Stephen King’s trademark dread turned all the way up.

Whether you’re a diehard Stephen King fan or new to his nightmarish worlds, The Institute looks to be a must-watch event of summer 2025. Set your reminders for July 13 on MGM+, and prepare to question everything you thought you knew about power, control, and the terrifying cost of giftedness. Watch The Institute MGM+ Trailer here –