'IT: Welcome to Derry' Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere

'IT Welcome to Derry' Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere Stephen King

‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere

IT: Welcome to Derry, premiering this Sunday on HBO, takes viewers back decades before the events of IT and IT: Chapter Two. Set in 1962 during one of Pennywise’s earlier “cycles,” the series expands the terrifying lore of Stephen King’s universe with a fresh cast — while Bill Skarsgård returns in his bone-chilling portrayal of the killer clown.

Serving as a horror-focused prequel, the show maintains the tone, style, and dread that made the films global blockbusters, earning more than $1.1 billion combined.

Filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti lead the expansion alongside co-showrunner Jason Fuchs, ensuring the new narrative remains rooted in King’s canon — while fearlessly exploring the unknown.

Clearing Up the Big Pennywise “Misconception”

For years, fans believed Pennywise existed only in the frightening clown form. But the Muschiettis confirm that “It” is far more unnerving: “It’s part of the canon… he creates hallucinations, collective creatures,” Andy Muschietti explains, referencing moments from the book where Pennywise becomes multiple entities, like deadly piranha swarms.

Glen Powell Stars in Edgar Wright’s High-Octane “The Running Man” — A Faithful Stephen King Adaptation Set to Thrill Audiences

Barbara Muschietti adds that the goal is to keep Pennywise unpredictable. Even though his presence haunts every frame: “The last thing we want is for audiences to feel comfortable with Pennywise.”

The creators say fans will have to wait for his complete form — a tension-building strategy mirroring the films: “Less is more… until more is more.”

Stephen King Gave Them the Freedom to Explore

Unlike many book-to-screen adaptations constrained by original lore, King encouraged new mysteries: “Your book is a puzzle left unsolved intentionally,” the team told Stephen King, who enthusiastically agreed to let them fill the terrifying gaps.

The show aims to chart multiple Pennywise cycles, with future seasons potentially traveling deeper into the town’s cursed history.

 

Real-World Horror Adds New Layers

This season roots the supernatural dread in Cold War-era fear, including a major role for the U.S. military stationed at Derry’s northernmost base.

With civil unrest, looming nuclear threats, and dark secrets buried beneath small-town smiles, Derry in 1962 becomes a pressure cooker ready to explode.

And that’s even before Pennywise wakes up.

With glowing early praise, chilling new canon, and King’s blessing, IT: Welcome to Derry is set to become HBO’s next horror obsession. The Muschiettis promise unanswered questions and horrific surprises:

Because in Derry… fear never sleeps.

