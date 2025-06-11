James Gunn’s Superman Breaks Fandango Record With Amazon Prime Early Access Screenings

James Gunn’s Superman hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and it’s already flying past the competition. According to Fandango, the Amazon Prime Early Access screenings for the upcoming Warner Bros. and DC Studios blockbuster have become the ticket platform’s best first-day pre-seller of 2025, surpassing even Marvel’s hotly anticipated Fantastic Four: First Steps.

These exclusive early access tickets for Superman, which went on sale for Amazon Prime members, are not freebies — they’re paid, premium early admission for a film that’s already riding a tidal wave of buzz. The early screenings are scheduled for July 8 at 7 PM local time, three days ahead of Superman’s official wide release on July 11 in theaters and IMAX.

The Most Anticipated Movie of Summer 2025?

The numbers confirm what DC fans have long suspected — Superman is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. In Fandango’s 2025 Moviegoing Trends & Insight Study, Superman ranked at the top of the list for must-watch summer movies. And in a separate survey of 9,000 moviegoers, Nicholas Hoult’s turn as Lex Luthor was highlighted as one of the year’s most anticipated performances.







While box office trackers haven’t officially released projections yet, early word from Hollywood insiders suggests Superman could debut north of $100 million in its opening weekend — a figure that would place it alongside or above other 2025 blockbusters. For comparison, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel launched with $116.6 million in 2013, and Batman v Superman opened to a staggering $166 million in 2016.

Superman Beats Out Marvel’s Best

So far, 2025 has seen fierce competition at the box office, especially among superhero films. Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World opened to a solid $88.8 million, while Warner Bros.’ Minecraft movie stunned with a $162.7 million debut, becoming the year’s biggest opening so far. But Superman’s presale momentum suggests it could shake up that leaderboard in July.

James Gunn’s reboot — starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane — is seen as a major turning point for the DC Universe. With a fresh tone, reimagined characters, and Gunn’s proven storytelling chops, Superman is DC’s boldest attempt yet to reset its cinematic future.

All eyes now turn to Superman’s July 8 early screenings and its July 11 general release. If advance sales are any indicator, the film is poised to soar past expectations and deliver DC’s biggest win since The Dark Knight era.

For Amazon Prime members and diehard superhero fans alike, this Superman early access event is more than a movie — it’s a cultural moment in the making.