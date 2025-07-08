Glen Powell Goes Full Action Hero in Edgar Wright’s Dystopian ‘The Running Man’ Remake

Glen Powell is officially in his action hero era. Hot on the heels of Hit Man, Anyone but You, and Twisters, Powell takes on his grittiest role yet in Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated remake of The Running Man. The first trailer just dropped, and it’s already sending shockwaves through sci-fi circles.

Based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel (originally written under the pseudonym Richard Bachman), The Running Man reimagines the classic 1987 cult film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now, with Wright’s signature kinetic style and modern commentary, the reboot injects new blood into the dystopian thriller for a generation addicted to reality TV and survival drama.







A Deadly Game Show in a Dystopian World

In The Running Man, society’s obsession with violence and voyeurism reaches a peak with a televised bloodsport: a game where desperate citizens are turned into “Runners” and hunted down by trained assassins in exchange for cash prizes. But this time, the stakes are even more personal.

Glen Powell plays Ben Richards, a working-class father who volunteers for the game show to save his ailing daughter. As the trailer reveals, Ben’s street smarts, raw strength, and refusal to die quietly quickly make him a fan favourite — and a public threat. “Each day you survive, the money grows,” intones Josh Brolin’s character, the slick and menacing showrunner Dan Killian. “But so does the danger.”

An All-Star Cast Fuels the Chaos

Wright assembles an impressive ensemble to bring this adrenaline-fueled world to life. Colman Domingo brings charisma and menace as game show host Bobby Thompson. Katy O’Brian plays a fellow contestant whose motives may not be what they seem. Lee Pace is a terrifying assassin, Evan McCone, hell-bent on killing Ben. Michael Cera surprises as Bradley, a rebellious insider who aids Ben’s fight and of course, Josh Brolin delivers icy precision as the show’s mastermind

With a script co-written by Edgar Wright and Michael Bacall (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 21 Jump Street), The Running Man balances action with biting satire, drawing eerie parallels between today’s influencer culture and the world’s growing appetite for spectacle.

A Perfect Storm of Action, Satire, and Survival

The trailer showcases what Edgar Wright does best: high-octane sequences, rapid-fire editing, and dark humor woven into a propulsive narrative. Explosions, chase scenes, and chilling close-ups of Glen Powell’s defiant stare promise an emotional and physical rollercoaster.

Set for theatrical release on November 7, 2025, The Running Man is already being hailed as a potential blockbuster — one that reclaims a cult classic while challenging the ethics of entertainment itself.