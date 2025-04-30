Connect with us

Dwayne Johnson Transforms for Gritty A24 Biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne Johnson Transforms for Gritty A24 Biopic 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson Transforms for Gritty A24 Biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is shedding his superhero persona and stepping into the raw, troubled life of a real-world warrior in The Smashing Machine, A24’s upcoming biopic about legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The film, which just dropped its first trailer, reveals Dwayne Johnson in an almost unrecognisable form, marking the most dramatic physical and emotional transformation of his career to date.

Directed by Benny Safdie in his solo feature debut, The Smashing Machine chronicles the rise and fall of Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC heavyweight champion and four-time ADCC World Champion who dominated the world of mixed martial arts from 1997 to 2009. While Kerr’s power and prowess inside the cage were undeniable, his personal life was riddled with chaos. The film dives deep into the darker aspects of Mark Kerr’s journey — his battles with addiction, the strain of fame, and the fragility of human relationships.

Benny Safdie, best known for co-directing Uncut Gems and Good Time with his brother Josh, brings his signature gritty realism to the story. Dwayne Johnson, who also produces the film, said his decision to take on the role was driven by a desire to explore deeper, more challenging material.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A24 (@a24)

The film also stars Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples, Kerr’s wife, marking her second collaboration with Dwayne Johnson following Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Their on-screen chemistry, previously used for lighthearted adventure, now takes a dramatic turn as the couple navigates the emotional wreckage of Mark Kerr’s addiction and fame.

Also joining the cast are MMA icon Bas Rutten, rising talent Lyndsey Gavin, and boxer Oleksandr Usyk. The film is produced by Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, with partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, along with Eli Bush and David Koplan. Tracey Landon serves as executive producer.

For fans of combat sports and character-driven dramas alike, The Smashing Machine promises a compelling blend of action and emotional weight. It’s a bold step for Johnson, who has spent the last decade as one of Hollywood’s most bankable action stars. With Benny Safdie behind the camera and A24’s track record for prestige filmmaking, the movie is already generating Oscar buzz and positioning itself as a must-see of the fall season.

The Smashing Machine is set to hit theatres on October 3, 2025. If the trailer is any indication, audiences should expect a powerful, uncomfortable, and profoundly human story of Mark Kerr — and a Dwayne Johnson performance unlike any we’ve seen before.


